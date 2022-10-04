Nathan Wright releases second single of new solo project

The second release from Tulsa musician Nathan Wright’s solo project is here.

The song, “No Wise Man,” and its accompanying music video are part of Wright’s plan to release new music every six weeks for a year.

Wright spoke to the Tulsa World about “No Wise Man” and how his project is progressing.

Tulsa World: How does “No Wise Man” differ from your first release, “Naturally Forgotten Theater”?

Nathan Wright: This song is where the project starts to dip into more specific characters and becomes a little less vague. Whereas the first song is setting the scene and the world up in a hazy way, this is specifically about people who are connecting online and finding meaning and education and guidance. The other side of that coin, though, is that they’re abandoning their real life, families and potential friends in favor of disconnected communities.

TW: For this song, did you start by writing the lyrics or the music itself first?

NW: I was on an adventure in Aruba for six weeks where I was learning to play the cuatro. I wrote a lot of sunny, beautiful, Latin-inspired music. There was one thing that came to me, which was the really simple guitar line that’s the DNA of this song. I played around with it and looped it over and over again, but I abandoned it because it wasn’t sunny and fun. I don’t think I approached it again for another six to eight months, and then I threw a beat on it and just started singing at it. I had a hard time writing, so I started with the prompt of, ‘What are things that you know are true?’ Then, I started wondering how I knew those things and if I was actually sure of them.

TW: In this song, there’s a line that says “Life finds a way to fall up.” What do you mean by that?

NW: It’s a reference to suffering in general. You can fall down a flight of stairs, figuratively, and realize you’ve somehow climbed a level due to your ability to suffer through it.

Wright’s music is available on all platforms. To learn more about Wright’s project, visit yeoldetulsa.net. His next release is Nov. 1.