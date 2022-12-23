Nathan Wright releases fourth single of new solo project

Tulsa musician Nathan Wright has released a new single, the fourth release in his ongoing project to release one song and accompanying music video every six weeks for one year.

The song, called “Seed Phrases,” and its music video (created with “Reservation Dogs” cinematographer Bryce Riedesel) were released last week.

Wright spoke to the Tulsa World about “Seed Phrases,” the creation of its music video and the meaning behind it all.

Tulsa World: The term “seed phrase” refers to a master password of sorts, a string of words that can give you access to your cryptocurrency wallet even if you lose your password or the device you typically access your wallet on. How does this song relate to cryptocurrency?

Nathan Wright: Some of the inspiration for this song came from when Russia invaded Ukraine, and cryptocurrencies were used in two different manners to help people. One was that Ukraine received millions of dollars in donations through cryptocurrency almost instantly across the planet. The other thing is that a lot of people and Russians who were anti-war fled. And really, it’s dangerous to travel with stuff — you get shaken down, you get tricked, you get stolen from, you get bribed, and your money and belongings might be taken. But if you can remember your passcode — your seed phrase — you can get to a Bitcoin ATM in Poland or Estonia and retrieve enough money to survive and figure out how you’re going to go forward from there.

TW: Would that make the two characters in this song refugees of sorts?

NW: I wanted to leave it blank, for people to interpret in their own way … In our world right now there’s war, totalitarianism, the freezing of bank accounts for political purposes, and a lot of other things in the future that are going to be electronically controllable. I think one of the most sovereign things you can do as a citizen is to have the ability to transact. There’s an argument that can be made that if you have the freedom to protest, but you don’t have the ability to purchase transport to the protest, then you actually can’t protest. The freedom of transaction in a modern environment is one of the fundamental things that actually drives a lot of the other rights that we have.

TW: How would you describe the tone of this song?

NW: Differing from the other songs I’ve released; I would hope that this one contains some hope.

TW: You referred to this release as your “Elliott Smith song.” What elements of Elliott Smith can you hear in “Seed Phrases”?

NW: When I was younger, I listened to a lot of Elliott Smith, but I didn’t actually understand what he was singing about. It took a bunch of years passing for me to look back at the lyrics and realize the meaning behind them. He isn’t the same kind of person as me — he was self-hating, masochistic, drug-addicted and tormented. But I connected deeply with how he presented music and how that feeling he created still sticks with me, it’s like an emotion that I can recall immediately … I always felt like that particular emotion lives in me. And I finally grew into the adult version of myself who learned to present those feelings and emotions through my music, with the same kind of dusty fervor that he had, though the topics are different.

TW: Now that you’re four songs into this project, what are your thoughts on how it’s going so far?

NW: I knew that the internet response to this project would be minimal, and I knew that the social response within my local community would be good, but not ecstatic. Everything is going about how I expected, and that’s because I had realistic expectations about what it meant. I’m comfortable with that because I feel like I’m making the highest quality thing that I can make, which is the most important thing. This project won’t make me famous, and if it does, it’ll be when I’m dead and some kids find it in a corner of the internet on a weird, whatever-comes-after-Reddit thread. So, I’m not worried about it, and I feel like my music is just going to be what it is, untainted by any such social concerns.

Wright’s music is available on all platforms. To learn more about Wright’s project, visit yeoldetulsa.net.

Featured video: