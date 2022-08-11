 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Muskogee radio station relocating studio to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

  • Updated
Music Hall of Fame

The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, shown in a 2010 file photo, is located in Muskogee's Depot District. Tulsa World file

Muskogee-based radio station Okie Country 101.7 is relocating to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Museum in Muskogee.

A news release said the station will vacate its current location in Arrowhead Mall and will move to a new studio home inside the building in the Muskogee Depot District that houses the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. 3rd St. The move is expected to be completed by late September.

The news release said the “two icons of the extraordinary Oklahoma music scene will soon share the building and have an opportunity to join forces in many events, projects and more.”

“We are all super-excited for this change,” longtime morning disc jockey and well-known storm chaser Cliff Casteel said.

Executive director Tony Corbell of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame said OMHOF’s primary mission “aligns perfectly with the efforts, style and personality” of the radio station, which is to promote, preserve and honor Oklahoma’s rich music history.

Among those who have been inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame are Merle Haggard, Journey and Santana guitarist Neal Schon, B.J. Thomas, Roy Clark, Carrie Underwood, JJ Cale, Leon Russell, world-renowned songwriter Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Woody Guthrie and many other musicians, songwriters and sidemen.

Okie Country 101.7 is part of the Payne Radio Group.

