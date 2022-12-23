Muskogee honors Swon Brothers for benefit shows

The Swon Brothers, Zach and Colton Swon, were presented a key to the city by Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman in appreciation for benefit shows they have staged in their hometown. Dec. 16 was proclaimed Swon Brothers Day in the city.

With the support of the community and local businesses, the most recent benefit show resulted in more than $75,000 being raised for the Muskogee Salvation Army. Also, more than 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items were collected.

“When we first started this benefit concert 10 years ago, we had no idea it would become what it is now,” Zach Swon said. “This year is the best yet. We just wanted to do something to help people, and we are so proud of our community for stepping up and appreciative of their generosity.”

Maj. Art Fultz of the Salvation Army of Muskogee thanked the Swon Brothers for their support. Following the mayor’s remarks, Fultz presented the Swon Brothers with official Salvation Army bells and made them honorary bell ringers.

Colton Swon said the key to the city, the proclamation and being named honorary bell ringers took him and his brother completely by surprise.

“We are honored and flattered, but the real recognition should go to the wonderful sponsors and all of the people who helped put this show together and to our hometown for really coming together and helping us support this important cause,” he said.

The 2022 show featured fellow “The Voice” finalist Emily Ann Roberts, Oklahoma comedian Chris Munch and a surprise guest, saxophonist Jermaine Mondaine.