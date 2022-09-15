Musician Changemaker Accelerator Workshop kicks off Music Cities Convention in Tulsa

Tulsa’s first Musician Changemaker Accelerator Workshop, a full-day incubator for Oklahoma-based musicians, will launch Nov. 2 at OKPOP in collaboration with the local nonprofit Red Dirt Relief Fund and national charity Music to Life.

The TMCA will work with up to 20 artist “changemakers” who have ideas for building positive, music-driven and sustainable community programs.

Supported with funding from the Arvest Foundation, the TMCA is a deep-dive business-skills session where artists receive training in proposal development, identifying good-fit partners and mobilizing community support.

TMCA also connects artists with local community advocates and industry changemakers including Chris Davis (Tulsa Creative Engine co-founder), Branjae (artist-activist) and Jeremy Charles, Cherokee Language record producer.

Also, TMCA pairs artists with volunteer business mentors from Tulsa’s SCORE chapter for post-training technical assistance and program troubleshooting.

“We are excited to partner with Music to Life so Tulsa musicians have the chance to dig into their passions for social change while showcasing one more way that Tulsa is a music city,” Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale said. “Our mission assists music people in crisis, but helping musicians build sustainable careers — including music-driven community programs — can often prevent them from needing our help in the first place.”

Participating artists receive a full package of benefits including a complimentary pass to the Tulsa Music Cities Convention ($600 value; thanks to Tulsa Film, Music, Arts + Culture and Music Cities Events), a $50 stipend, complimentary breakfast and lunch and all Accelerator training and materials (estimated value of $1,000).

“Our work around the country empowers musicians to put their creative ideas for community healing into practice,” Liz Stookey Sunde, co-founder and executive director of Music to Life, said. “Our goal is to help heart-driven artists collaboratively address the causes that need their attention while also sustaining themselves financially and spiritually.”

Applications are open to musicians with ideas for community-based programs at reddirtrelieffund.org/uncategorized/tmca. An online application can be found here. The deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

Because Red Dirt Relief Fund’s mission to serve all Oklahoma music creators intersects with Music to Life’s commitment to racial justice, equity and inclusion, applications from women, people of color and those who identify with or are members of historically marginalized or underrepresented communities are strongly encouraged.

Red Dirt Relief Fund provides a safety net of critical assistance to Oklahoma music professionals. Since 2012, more than $625,000 in aid has helped 800-plus music creators recover from unavoidable emergencies, including $300,850 in COVID relief grants.

Music to Life is a national nonprofit co-founded by Noel Paul Stookey (Peter, Paul & Mary) and his daughter, Liz, to connect socially conscious musicians with the mentors, resources and training needed to realize their visions for community change. For more, visit musictolife.org.

