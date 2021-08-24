Music video, lyrics released for 'Greasy Frybread' song from 'Reservation Dogs'

Sten Joddi plays hip-hop artist Punkin Lusty, whose “Greasy Frybread” video introduced viewers to the character in episode four of the shot-in-Oklahoma FX series “Reservation Dogs.”
Courtesy, Shane Brown, FX
If you saw the most recent episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” there’s a good chance the song “Greasy Frybread” could be stuck in your head.
Fresh episodes of “Reservation Dogs” drop every Monday on FX on Hulu. The newest episode begins with a music video. Indigenous rapper Punkin Lusty (Glenpool’s Sten Joddi) performs the song “Greasy Frybread” in the video.
Catchy? Want more frybread? Ask and ye shall receive, according to a news release from FX. An official music video has been unveiled.
The release credited “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo and Joddi as writers of the song along with Bobby Wilson and Tommy Pico.
Photos: 'Reservation Dogs' premiere brings stars of FX show to Tulsa's Circle Cinema
Reservation Dogs
Funny Bone and Lil Mike, who play Mekko and Mose in the new series "Reservation Dogs," pose during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator, writer and director of the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Sten Joddi, who plays Punkin Lusty, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear in the new series "Reservation Dogs," pose for pictures during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Sten Joddi, who plays Punkin Lusty, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear in the new series Reservation Dogs, pose for pictures during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, August 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator, writer and director of the new series, Reservation Dogs, talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Pauline Alexis, who plays Willie Jack in the new in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Elva Guerro, who plays Jackie in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Elva Guerro, who plays Jackie in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Dalton Cramer, who plays Daniel in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Devery Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Devery Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, who plays Bear in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Jack Maricle, who plays White Steve in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Pauline Alexis, who plays Willie Jack in the new in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Jack Maricle, who plays White Steve in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Fans and media meet with the cast and crew of the new series "Reservation Dogs" outside the Circle Cinema, where the show premiered on Monday.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Devery Jacobs, who plays Elora Danan in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Elva Guerro, who plays Jackie in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
A new FX series co-created by Sterlin Harjo called "Reservation Dogs" premiered at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Dalton Cramer, who plays Daniel in the new series "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Sterlin Harjo, co-creator, writer and director of the new series “Reservation Dogs,” walks along the carpet at the show’s premiere at Tulsa’s Circle Cinema on Monday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Reservation Dogs
Sterlin Harjo, the co-creator, writer and director of the new series, "Reservation Dogs," talks with the media during the premiere of the show at Circle Cinema in Tulsa on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
John Clanton/Tulsa World
