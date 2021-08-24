Music video, lyrics released for 'Greasy Frybread' song from 'Reservation Dogs'

If you saw the most recent episode of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” there’s a good chance the song “Greasy Frybread” could be stuck in your head.

Fresh episodes of “Reservation Dogs” drop every Monday on FX on Hulu. The newest episode begins with a music video. Indigenous rapper Punkin Lusty (Glenpool’s Sten Joddi) performs the song “Greasy Frybread” in the video.

Catchy? Want more frybread? Ask and ye shall receive, according to a news release from FX. An official music video has been unveiled.

The release credited “Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo and Joddi as writers of the song along with Bobby Wilson and Tommy Pico.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.