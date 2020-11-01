Music treasure: 'Texas Playgirl' Ramona Reed reflects on career before 90th birthday

Program Director Jack Stapp gave the singer in cowgirl gear a listen and asked her if she could sing on a noontime show shortly thereafter. Also: He got her a spot the following Saturday on the Opry. She sent a telegram to her father and brother to alert them to the big news.

While on the Opry, Roy Acuff introduced her as “not as big as a minute and cute as a bug’s ear.”

Happily ever after? Stapp encouraged the 17-year-old to go back to college and come back to Nashville when she was finished. She came back the next year as Martha.

Martha White already had a “Martha,” but the person wasn’t ideal for the part. Reed was offered the gig — and turned it down. She would have had to be Martha instead of making a name for herself.

Reed returned to Oklahoma and had a change of heart. She penned a letter saying she would like to be Martha after all. Reed didn’t get a response right away — had a bridge been burned? — but when the response did arrive, it was, “Can you be here Saturday for the Opry?”

“Martha” was required to sing on an early morning radio show, and she was a regular on the Opry. Reed said she shared a dressing room with Minnie Pearl, who was “really the only other female” during that era of the Grand Ole Opry.