Music tour with Red Dirt Rangers' John Cooper part of Stillwater's remote worker incentive plan

STILLWATER — A tour of Stillwater hadn’t gotten rolling yet, but John Cooper of the Red Dirt Rangers was already revved up and talking about the town’s rich music history.

“The guy that sold more records than any living artist in America started right here,” Cooper said, referring to Garth Brooks.

“Then you throw in the All-American Rejects, who sold millions and millions of records.”

On a roll, and over the course of the next couple of hours, Cooper mentioned a slew of music artists with Stillwater ties. For instance, he said the late Steve Ripley, an Oklahoma State alum from nearby Glencoe, recorded the biggest-selling album (the Tractors’ 1994 double-platinum debut) ever made in Oklahoma.

“There is just something about Stillwater, and you can’t explain it,” Cooper said. “It’s just a musical town. Bob Childers used to talk about it. He called it the Stillwater musical vortex. Music is just drawn here for some reason.”

Can music draw additional residents to Stillwater? That’s the plan.

Towns across America are pitching their communities as a place where remote workers — people who can do their jobs from anywhere — should relocate.

Stillwater’s relocation package for remote workers is valued at approximately $9,000 and includes musical elements, including a Cooper-led tour of locations in Stillwater that earned a place in the city’s music heritage. Among those sites is the “The Farm,” a legendary music hangout where his Red Dirt Rangers were born.

Cooper, glad to see Stillwater be recognized as the birthplace of Red Dirt music, agreed to test drive the music tour for the Tulsa World.

Legendary venues

Among many guitars on display at Daddy O’s Music Co. is maybe the most bright orange guitar you’re ever going to see. Stillwater is, after all, the home of Oklahoma State University.

Daddy O’s, which Mike Shannon opened in 1988, was the first stop on the tour.

“Everybody bought their stuff here and a lot of the guys on the scene gave lessons and took lessons,” Cooper said, calling it a “fantastic” shop.

“Stillwater is lucky to have a music store this big with this kind of inventory,” he said. “For a town this size, it’s big league.”

The tour path went from bright orange guitar to Yellow House.

The Farm’s heyday as a music hangout spanned from 1979 until around the turn of the millennium. Cody Canada, Jason Boland, Stoney LaRue and Brandon Jenkins frequented The Farm when they were pups. They needed a pad in the 1990s, and they found it at the Yellow House (the name is self explanatory).

Just like The Farm, the Yellow House was big enough to house a half-dozen or more folks, “and when you have that many creatives in one area, those guys are writing songs like crazy,” Cooper said. “A lot of songs came out of that place. Bands got formed.”

The Yellow House was originally on University Circle near campus. The property was eventually gobbled up by OSU expansion and, instead of being demolished, the Yellow House was transported to 11th and Jefferson.

Also close to campus: the Strip, a longtime destination for collegians seeking a break from books.

“Wednesdays through Saturdays, the Strip would be full of kids going out bar-hopping,” Cooper said during a sidewalk tour. “And there would be three or four live bands on the Strip. You could see Garth.”

Cooper pointed out many places with music history on the Strip, including DuPree Sports, where Brooks worked, and Willie’s Saloon, where he said Brooks played every Wednesday for 18 months.

“Our first gig was here,” Cooper said, standing outside the door to Willie’s. “Jimmy LaFave played it all the time. Everybody played Willie’s. It was kind of a rite of passage to come play at Willie’s.”

Cooper stopped near the bottom of the stairs leading to the original location for the Wormy Dog Saloon. “Leon Russell played up there. Todd Snider played up there. Robert Earl Keen. We played there. The Great Divide played up there. Cross Canadian Ragweed. Jason Boland and the Stragglers. Everybody played at the Wormy Dog.”

Speaking of The Great Divide, band members Kelley Green and Scott Lester are partners in the Salty Bronc Saloon, a Strip venue that was established to honor the music scene originating in and around Stillwater. Red Dirt artifacts are part of the Salty Bronc’s decor. Wall displays pay tribute to Red Dirt music figures.

“It’s a special place,” Cooper said of the Salty Bronc. “I think it’s going to be more and more popular as time goes on.”

When the tour vehicle left the Strip, Cooper offered commentary on venues near Eskimo Joe’s, including George’s Stables, where former OSU and Dallas Cowboys running back Walt Garrison used to hang out back in the day. Another person who was once on an OSU football scholarship, Hoyt Axton, used to play music in and around Stillwater.

The reunited Turnpike Troubadours, selling out shows and crashing ticket sites, are one of the hottest bands around. The Troubadours have Tahlequah roots — and Stillwater history. They decided to become part of the Stillwater music scene at one point and moved into a house nicknamed the Ski Chalet (because that’s what it looked like).

“I call the Troubadours the last Stillwater-based Red Dirt band,” Cooper said. “Everything we — people from the entire scene — learned for 30 years funneled right down to them. That’s not to say they didn’t have the talent and the songs. They had everything. But we had kind of kicked in all the doors and they kind of slid right in. We couldn’t be happier for those guys, and I mean that. They are great guys. They are great musicians. We were so proud of them. They blew by everybody — except Garth, of course.”

One last tour stop before The Farm: Tumbleweed Dancehall. It’s the home of the Calf Fry music festival. Rising country music artist Zach Bryan of Oologah will be an opening night headliner when the 30th annual Calf Fry kicks off April 28.

Freedom to choose

The incentive program to lure remote workers to Stillwater was launched last year, and the effort has been ramped up over the past six months, said Joshua Hawkins of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce.

Hawkins said the Chamber has a goal to bring 15 groups or families to Stillwater this year. He expects to easily reach or exceed that number.

MakeMyMove, a remote-community connection marketplace, helped design Stillwater’s relocation program and hosts the application on makemymove.com. More than 100 cities and towns are on the site, and 65 offer tangible incentives, according to co-founder Evan Hock.

“We are really living through a pretty fascinating time,” he said. “There are millions of geographical free agents, these people that have remote jobs and have the freedom to choose where they live and work independent of their employer.”

In prior generations, people moved toward city centers because that’s where jobs were. But, for many, living in one of the nation’s biggest cities no longer has the same appeal.

“This reshaping of society has provided an opportunity for these individuals to kind of vote with their feet, and they are moving for all kinds of different reasons,” Hock said. “It’s a very personal choice, whether it be to get closer to family or closer to amenities they enjoy or maybe someplace more affordable or someplace that matches their lifestyle.”

That means it’s open season for communities to start recruiting. Hock said Stillwater has done a magnificent job of telling its story and sharing what makes the community unique and special. In this case, it’s Red Dirt music.

Asked if the music component is unique to Stillwater’s incentive package, Hock said there are plenty of communities across the country that are known for music. “But I think they have done a nice job of highlighting the particular niche they are known for.”

Remote workers who move to Stillwater may not be Red Dirt people. But Hawkins suggested guided tours of the Red Dirt story will give newcomers an opportunity to plug into the community in an authentic way, “and that’s kind of the idea of why we wanted to bring John in and get involved in the music scene a little bit.”

Hock said he loves that Stillwater is a college town and has plenty of amenities beyond music. He said it’s a great place to live and he is not surprised by early success in recruiting remote workers to Stillwater.

“We are very early in this marketplace,” he said. “We’re excited to see where this competition among the communities goes, and we are proud to be a small part of it.”

To learn more about Stillwater’s relocation package and how to apply, go to https://www.makemymove.com/get-paid/stillwater-oklahoma.

Preserving history

Let’s wrap the music tour with The Farm’s origin story.

Cooper needed a place to live when he was an OSU student in 1979. He and a friend got an offer they couldn’t refuse — $100 a month to live on rural property west of town.

“For the next 20 years, we proceeded to have a pretty good time out here,” Cooper said. “You can imagine turning about a dozen college kids loose just outside of town. We were in hog heaven.”

The Farm became a college party house. You know what you can find at a college party house? Party favors. There were 19 kegs at one of The Farm’s famous croquet tournaments. Also: Music.

“Musicians found out about The Farm,” Cooper said. “So the cry would go up in Stillwater when there were three or four bands on the Strip. ‘Party at The Farm!’”

So, music was grown at The Farm, courtesy of the Red Dirt Rangers and all of the other artists who were part of the movement.

“This is where Boland and his band formed. They met each other here,” Cooper said. “Bob Childers introduced them.”

Childers, the godfather of Red Dirt music, lived at The Farm after Cooper. He converted a structure there into something he called the Gypsy Cafe.

“He would put on shows, mostly on Sundays,” Cooper said. “After playing on weekends, we would all come to The Farm on Sunday. We would all play. It was just a communal time for us to get together.”

The house at The Farm burned down in 2003, but the Gypsy Cafe remains on site. Because The Farm means something to people, Cooper indicated it was easy to raise funds for the preservation and restoration of the Gypsy Cafe a few years ago.

“The fact that we still have access means a lot to a lot of people,” he said. “They could shut this place down at any time, but I don’t think that they will because they know how much respect is held for this place and how people just will take care of it.”

The Gypsy Cafe doubles as the name of Oklahoma’s biggest songwriting festival. The 2022 festival will take place April 27 at three stages in Stillwater and benefits the Red Dirt Relief Fund. Stillwater is a songwriters’ town, said Cooper, in addition to being a music town.

“College is still that last bastion of ‘I can do anything I want.’ In Stillwater, it seems to be music. That’s what happened at The Farm, and that’s what happened kind of all over town.”

Cooper said it was difficult to get to Tulsa and Oklahoma City when he first arrived in Stillwater. Roads then weren’t what they are now.

“So we felt like we had to make our own fun, and we did. We did it musically. Everybody picked up instruments, and the rest is history.”

