Powerhouse rock band the Counting Crows are bringing their 2023 “Banshee Season Tour” to Tulsa on Aug. 26 at the River Spirit Casino Resort.

For over two decades, the group has “enchanted listeners worldwide with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock ‘n’ roll,” according to publicity information.

After their debut album “August and Everything After” in 1993 went multiplatinum, they went on to release seven more studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide. The group will be performing from their catalog of hits including songs from their 2021 album “Butter Miracle: Suite One.”

The show will begin at 8 p.m. at the casino’s The Cove theater. Tickets are on sale now.

Little Big Town coming to Tulsa this spring

Grammy and Country Music Award winning group Little Big Town will be performing at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa on May 20.

The band made its debut about 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home” and the Grammy-nominated single “Little White Church,” publicity information states

The group went on to release multiple No. 1 singles including the 2015 best-selling country single of the year “Girl Crush” and “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” which reached 265 million global streams.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at the casino’s The Cove theater. Tickets are on sale now.

John Anderson brings acoustic performance to Hard Rock Hotel

Longtime country artist John Anderson has scheduled a special acoustic performance at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa on July 27.

Beginning his career in the late 1970s, according to the concert announcement, Anderson became known for his hits “Wild and Blue,” “Black Sheep” and “Swingin.’”

He went on to have 60 charting singles in four different decades consecutively, making him a “classic country powerhouse.”

The show will begin at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $29.50.