Music for the eyes: PBS documentary explores the adventures of rock photographers

Photographers and music artists were interviewed for the series, which shows how photos helped fashion the images of bands and singers. Said Alice Cooper: “I think the shot that Annie Leibovitz did of me with the snake around my face grimacing like that on the cover of Rolling Stone made people go ‘I’ve got to read this. I’ve got to see what this guy is about.’ I know if I was 16 years old, I would have to go see what kind of band that was because it was just the beginning. There was no internet. Then, when they get (to the concert), you nail them and you make sure they are fans forever because you don’t just advertise it. You deliver.”