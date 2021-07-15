Music for the eyes: PBS documentary explores the adventures of rock photographers

Full disclosure: If you see a concert photo in the Tulsa World or on tulsaworld.com, there’s a better than decent chance the photo was snapped in the opening moments of the show.
It’s not because the photographer was in a hurry to pack up and go.
It’s because the photographer had no choice.
Once upon a time, photographers could shoot concerts start-to-finish in search of the best possible images.
Trusted shooters were given free rein to lurk around before shows and get candid backstage shots of performers. When the stars aligned just right, the snapshots — moments in time, really — were glorious.
And then things changed, as things are prone to do.
Now, three-songs-and-go is the norm for concert photographers. There are exceptions in both extremes. Nelly was OK with a photographer sticking around for the duration, according to Tulsa World photo chief Tom Gilbert. Meanwhile, there was no photo access for BOK Center visits by Bruno Mars in 2018 and Heart in 2019. Nothin’ at all, indeed.
The reason for the three-song limit?
A best guess has always been that music artists prefer to be photographed when pristine instead of being photographed an hour into the show, when they might be sweaty and less presentable. But, again, that’s just a guess.
The reason we’re conversing about this today isn’t to grinch about how things are compared to the way they used to be. You can get that from anybody who wants to harrumph.
Moreso, this: A picture tells a thousand words and a six-part PBS documentary series that debuts Friday, July 16 tells maybe a thousand stories about the world of live music photography.
“Icon: Music Through the Lens” follows the lives and (often wild) experiences of the photographers who, through the decades, documented popular music in images. You can see a trailer for the series here.
The history of three-songs-and-out (we’ll get back to this later) is tackled in the second episode, which focuses on concert photography.
Album covers and magazine covers – have any album covers or magazine covers taken up permanent residence in your brain? — are featured in the third and fourth episodes, respectively. The series continues through Aug. 13 on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video app.
Executive producer Gered Mankowitz, an English photographer who toured with the Rolling Stones and whose body of work includes iconic images of Jimi Hendrix, called the documentary series a dream come true.
“For over 10 years, director Dick Carruthers, fellow executive producer Andy Saunders and I have been trying to get this series made, and now to have it aired on PBS in the USA is the icing on the cake. I have been committed to music photography since 1963 and have been fighting to get the genre taken seriously as an art form in its own right for most of that time. ‘Icon’ does the job, and I hope you will enjoy watching it as much as we loved making it.”
Photographers and music artists were interviewed for the series, which shows how photos helped fashion the images of bands and singers. Said Alice Cooper: “I think the shot that Annie Leibovitz did of me with the snake around my face grimacing like that on the cover of Rolling Stone made people go ‘I’ve got to read this. I’ve got to see what this guy is about.’ I know if I was 16 years old, I would have to go see what kind of band that was because it was just the beginning. There was no internet. Then, when they get (to the concert), you nail them and you make sure they are fans forever because you don’t just advertise it. You deliver.”
Leibovitz also took the iconic Rolling Stone cover shot of a naked John Lennon, shown from the side, curled up in a fetal position and clinging to Yoko Ono. The photo was taken hours before Lennon was shot and killed.
Since Tulsa is home to the Bob Dylan Archives, here’s a heads-up that you can expect stories about photo shoots for Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde and Nashville Skyline albums. The Blonde on Blonde cover shot is an outdoor image of Dylan that is unintentionally blurry because photographer Jerry Schatzberg was trying to hold the camera steady while shivering in the cold. Other photos were in focus. Dylan chose the blurry shot.
“I set it aside because I figured the record company wouldn’t go for it,” Schatzberg, who loves the photo, said. “He said, ‘No, no, no. Let’s go with that one.’ What Dylan wants, Dylan gets.”
In the documentary, photographers express love for Jack White, who has adopted Tulsa as a second home. (Press photographers have shot him at Cain's Ballroom, but they were not permitted when he performed the first rock show at ONEOK Field.) Other takeaways from the documentary: Madonna, of course, was a natural in front of cameras. Elton John, when outing himself, enlisted the aid of a magazine photographer. A photographer captured an epic image of Flavor Flav by zooming in on his teeth. Billie Eilish is beautiful, but tries not to be?
Let’s wrap up by revisiting what the documentary says about the three-song limit for photographers, alias three songs, no flash.
Henry Diltz, whose photos were once on display at Tulsa’s Woody Guthrie Center, said something happened in the late 1970s and early 1980s where there were a lot more photographers. He said there was a movement to control the images being taken because you couldn’t have 20 guys shooting an entire show and flooding the world with images.
Photographer Chalkie Davies said there are a number of theories on the three-song limit. “One of them was you were in the way of the audience because your heads were bobbing up and down,” he said. “I agree with that.”
Interview subjects shared thoughts about David Bowie and ABBA (because of costume changes) being among the first artists to enact the rule. One photographer suggested the rule was started because fellow photographer Ross Halfin was being — let’s say this more nicely — a pain in the neck. Halfin said “three songs, no flash” was started by Rush’s Geddy Lee, who got tired of flashes going bang-bang-bang.
Weighing in from the music side, Justin Hawkins of the English band The Darkness said, “The three songs and getting out of the pit thing isn’t there to control the images — only because of the distraction of the lenses and just them moving around in the pit in front of me. You can’t have more than three songs of that, really.”
Davies said photographers would be much better off shooting the last three songs instead of the first three songs because very little happens early in a concert. Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said the band used to have photographers come out an hour into the show, after band members were sweaty and had tapped into the energy of the gig.
Danny O’Donoghue of the Irish band The Script pointed out that Beyonce probably gets her hair done before a show and looks amazing during the first three songs.
“Then you are going to start to degrade as far as you you get sweaty and red-faced,” he said. “To me, I don’t mind that. Later on in the gigs, that’s when the moments happen when you feel like you get in with the crowd.”
Said Graham Nash: “I think the great live music shots are slowly disappearing because of this rule that you can only shoot the first three songs.”
Watch the documentary to be reminded of images that will stick with you forever.