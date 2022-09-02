Music Cities Convention announces speakers

Music Cities Events announced the speaker lineup for the 2022 Music Cities Convention, scheduled to take place Nov. 2-5 in Tulsa.

Hosted alongside the Tulsa Office of Film, Arts & Culture part of Tulsa Regional Tourism, the convention will explore topics such as global music city policies and music’s role in economic and social development.

“We’re thrilled to have such a unique lineup of speakers headlining this international event,” Renee McKenney, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a news release.

“What’s incredible is that some of the most prominent speakers drawing in event attendees are from Tulsa’s own music scene and attractions reinforcing our community’s powerful presence in the industry. We can’t wait for attendees, many of whom will be visiting Tulsa for the first time, to get to know our thriving music ecosystem with help from local experts.”

The Music Cities Convention is the largest and most extensive gathering on the topic of music cities in the world. Speakers include Jennifer Brazill (owner, Boarderland Music Festival), Melody Zambuko (director, Music Crossroads Zimbabwe) and Shain Shapiro (executive director, Music Ecosystems). Local speakers include Scott Stulen (CEO, Philbrook Museum), Teresa Knox (president, Church Studio) and Sean Latham (director, Oklahoma Center for the Humanities).

“It is always an honor to represent Philbrook Museum and the Tulsa arts community on an international stage, but to have the opportunity to do that locally is even more exciting,” Stulen said. “This is an excellent opportunity to share the great work happening in our city with event attendees from around the world while they’re actively immersed in our arts scene.”

Delegates will also explore the city’s main music attractions and iconic venues.

“This convention is not only an excellent chance for key players in the music industry to network and exchange ideas, but it also puts Tulsa’s thriving music scene in the spotlight,” Knox said. “We can’t wait to share the ‘Tulsa Sound’ and Tulsa’s unmatched music history with these international visitors and show them why Tulsa is a prime example of a ‘Music City.’”

This is the 11th edition of the Music Cities Convention. Previous editions were hosted in the USA, UK, Germany, Australia, China and South Korea. The full speaker lineup is available at musiccitiesevents.com/speakers-mcctulsa.

