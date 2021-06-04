Music artists share memories of Oklahoma-born singer B.J. Thomas

Hugo-born singer B.J. Thomas recently died of complications from lung cancer.
A five-time Grammy winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, Thomas sold over 70 million albums worldwide with eight No. 1 hits and 26 top-10 singles during 50-plus years in the music industry. Among his signature songs was “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” which won an Academy Award for best original song.
A publicist for Thomas shared memories of Thomas from others in the music industry:
Paul Stanley: “One of the signs of true greatness in any of the arts is instant recognition of the creator. When you heard B.J. Thomas sing there was never a doubt who it was. RIP. Gone too soon but I will always know that voice.”
Dionne Warwick: “My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duet partners, B.J. Thomas. I will miss him as I know so many others will as well. Rest In Peace my friend.”
Richard Marx: “So sad to hear of B.J. Thomas’ passing. I was in touch with him three weeks ago and he seemed ready to fight his diagnosis. He was a kind and elegant gentleman and I will miss him, and his amazing voice. My love to his family.”
Duane Allen, Oak Ridge Boys: “While we were working in Las Vegas, and B.J. was opening for us, we spent almost every night in each other’s room. We both had Texas roots, similar beliefs and we loved finding and playing new songs to each other. The first time we met, we both talked over each other. It was just crazy. We had so much to say to each other that we were almost talking at the same time and it just became funny to both of us. We had so much fun together, getting to know each other in such a short time. Every time I saw him, we just picked up where we left off. I guess it will be that way in Heaven.”
Joe Bonsall, Oak Ridge Boys: “The Oak Ridge Boys are devastated by the loss of a friend and a brother and one of the greatest voices to ever sing a song! As a young man, B.J.’s biography and song called ‘Home Where I Belong,’ and his testimony of how Jesus Christ changed his life meant the world to me. A few years ago I shared that with him late one night over pizza on the Country Music Cruise. We cried and prayed together. I loved B.J. Thomas. There’s a brand new star up in Heaven tonight and we will miss you, man. Until the promised day.”
David Wild: “The longer I live, the more I think the real measure of a performer is not being great at the very height of their success, but rather at every weekday state fair gig, corporate date, or casino gig. B.J. Thomas was one of those greats.”
Crystal Gayle: “I was a huge fan of B.J. and his wonderful voice before I started recording, so I loved getting to know him when we were both having hits on United Artist Records early in my career. With all his great songs and career success, B.J. was always so nice and humble. It’s hard to say goodbye to an old friend. My heart is with Gloria and all of B.J.’s family.”
Lee Greenwood: “B.J. Thomas not only had a great voice, but he was right for his time in the movie, ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ with the song ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head’ which was perfect for his career. I knew him personally and he was a wonderful human being. He will be sadly missed.”
T.G. Sheppard: “I can’t believe that another great voice has gone silent. One of the reasons I became a singer was because of B.J. Thomas. It was after hearing his recording of ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.’ I’m so thankful that our friendship through the years grew into a deep one. To say I’ll miss him is an understatement. My prayers and deepest sympathy go out to Gloria and their family. R.I.P. my dear friend.”
Jim Halsey: “One of the greatest singers of all time. A true artist and a genuinely nice person. Our company was honored to represent him for a number of years. I’m so sorry to hear this.”
Janie Fricke: “I’m so saddened to hear about B.J., a wonderful talent who made a huge impact on the music business worldwide, crossing over to touch all hearts, in all genres. I’m so lucky to have toured with him in the West, Oregon, Washington, and other states. I will miss him greatly.”
T. Graham Brown: “This first song I sang on the first gig I ever had in 1973 was ‘Raindrops.’ I mimicked B.J. the best I could. I tried to sing just like him. He was my hero. I later had the honor to call him my friend and he made a great friend. Sheila and I are heartbroken, but we take comfort knowing that he is out of pain and now gazes upon the face of Jesus. Rest easy, my brother!”
Kelly Lang: “Like many others, I have been a lifelong fan of B.J. Thomas. His unique vocal style has always soothed my soul. I am so blessed to have gotten to know this kind and gentle man as a precious friend. He was so supportive of others in the music business and always a class act. There will never be anyone that could fill his shoes. Soar high my friend. With you not here, “we’re all so lonesome we could cry.”
Tim Atwood: “My dad loved westerns. I remember going to the theater as a family to watch the movie ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.’ I was still a kid myself, but I vividly remember the now-iconic scene where Paul Newman rode Katharine Ross around the farm on an old bicycle to the tune of this new song called ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.’ The music was just as much a part of the scene as the visual. The artist didn’t oversing the song. His delivery was playful, and he let the music breathe. I think that was the moment I first became a fan of B.J. Thomas. Years later I performed with B.J. on the TV show ‘Nashville On The Road,’ then again on TNN’s ‘Nashville Now.’ I’ll never forget how kind he was. B.J. is part of some of my favorite full-circle memories. The man was a legend and earned his place in our music history books.”
Doug Stone: “B.J. Thomas was one of my personal favorites. One of the best singers that’s ever been. I wanted to record every song he ever did because they were great songs and his voice put them over the top. His music will live forever. ... Prayers and condolences to his wife and family.”
Deborah Allen: “I loved and admired B.J. Thomas and his music long before I had the opportunity to get to know him while at a charity golf tournament in Texas. He was so kind and such a gentle soul. When he sang it was like reliving all those amazing memories and feelings that mesmerized me all my life, along with the rest of the world, all over again. Being in his presence, I could see why many musicians who played on B.J.’s early sessions spoke of his enormous charisma... which they said could only be compared to Elvis. The indelible mark he made in the world of music is iconic, but getting to know B.J. as a real friend was the greatest gift of all. He will truly be loved, missed and remembered forever.”