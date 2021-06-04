Music artists share memories of Oklahoma-born singer B.J. Thomas

Hugo-born singer B.J. Thomas recently died of complications from lung cancer.

A five-time Grammy winner and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, Thomas sold over 70 million albums worldwide with eight No. 1 hits and 26 top-10 singles during 50-plus years in the music industry. Among his signature songs was “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” which won an Academy Award for best original song.

A publicist for Thomas shared memories of Thomas from others in the music industry:

Paul Stanley: “One of the signs of true greatness in any of the arts is instant recognition of the creator. When you heard B.J. Thomas sing there was never a doubt who it was. RIP. Gone too soon but I will always know that voice.”

Dionne Warwick: “My sincere condolences to the family of one of my favorite duet partners, B.J. Thomas. I will miss him as I know so many others will as well. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Richard Marx: “So sad to hear of B.J. Thomas’ passing. I was in touch with him three weeks ago and he seemed ready to fight his diagnosis. He was a kind and elegant gentleman and I will miss him, and his amazing voice. My love to his family.”