Music artist Kelly Lang shares cancer journey in 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' autobiography

Garth Brooks has friends in low places.
Kelly Lang, who, like Brooks, is an Oklahoma-raised music artist, has friends in high places.
One of those friends — Olivia Newton-John — crafted the foreward for Lang’s new autobiography, “I’m Not Going Anywhere.” In addition to being friends, they are breast cancer survivors.
“She has been, single-handedly, such an encourager for me,” Lang said. “I want to be her when I grow up! But she just lives life with a smile. She doesn’t allow any negativity around her, and what a great lesson for everyone, regardless of your health situation.”
It’s because Lang is a 17-year breast cancer survivor that she felt the need to share her life story in print. But her story literally starts at the start. She was switched at birth after entering the world via an Oklahoma City hospital.
“My mom, she had three kids before me — a daughter and two sons,” Lang said. “So when she had her fourth child, she was really hoping for a girl and was thrilled when the doctor told her, ‘Mrs. Lang, you have a girl.’”
Mom was drowsy after giving birth. After a bit of recovery time, she was handed a baby.
“And she, for some unknown reason, decided to unwrap the baby in all its glory and goes ‘whoa, this is not a girl.’ It was a little boy with red hair on his head,” Lang said, sharing a story that appears in the book.
The red-headed boy belonged to another maternity ward resident, Mrs. Smith, who (here’s your clue) was mom to a ginger brood.
The babies were switched back to the proper moms and Lang was set on a path to her life instead of experiencing an alternate life, whatever it might have been, as Mrs. Smith’s kid.
Score it as Red Bud over red hair.
When Lang was a tot, her father supported the family by working as the manager of a Red Bud grocery store in Moore. Music artist Conway Twitty, living in Oklahoma at the time, walked into the store one day and needed a check cashed ASAP.
“He could not get a check that big cashed without the banks being open and my dad allowed him to do that on a few occasions and Conway just really enjoyed my dad,” Lang said.
Twitty liked Velton Lang so much that he put him on the payroll. Velton was, for decades, Twitty’s road manager.
For a music-loving kid like Lil’ Kelly, who wrote her first song when she was 6, the benefits of being a hanger-on in the music industry were fantastic. She was in Twitty’s ranch house when he was getting ready to record the song “You’ve Never Been This Far Before.” In the song, there was supposed to be a bass-provided ‘boom-boom-boom’ between lyrics. Kelly was there when Twitty sang “boom, boom, boom” instead.
“It became like the trademark of that song,” Lang said. “And I was sitting there as a 6-year-old kid watching him do that there in Oklahoma. It was kind of a huge memory for me to hang out with him in those days.”
During those years, the extraordinary felt ordinary. Said Lang: “I thought it was normal that Loretta Lynn or George Jones would call the house. Come to find out, the older I got, the more I realized how unique that was.”
When Twitty moved his base of operations from Oklahoma to Tennessee, the Langs traveled with him. Kelly embarked on a career of her own and now, as an inductee in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, she’s part of a music-rich household. Her husband is country music artist T.G. Sheppard. She said their love story is part of the book.
“One thing I really love about T.G. is he went very raw in this book, too,” she said, adding that he was in the midst of financial struggles while they were dating.
Initially, it was preferable to keep his money woes on the down-low.
“We realized that if we hide the truth or try to be something we’re not, that’s not helpful to people,” Lang said. “So we decided to be very transparent within the pages of this book to allow people to see, hey, you can come back — not only from cancer, but from a bad divorce or a bad financial situation to be stronger and more helpful to other people.”
Lang said Sheppard also has a chapter in the book about what it’s like to go through cancer with a partner.
“A lot of partners, they end up breaking up,” she said.
But, said Lang, if you stick it out, you emerge with a stronger bond than before. You can read all about it because she decided to clean out the garage.
Lang said she and her husband had boxes full of items from their careers stashed away in the garage. While straightening up the garage, she found scrap papers from her experience of battling breast cancer. She was tempted to throw the papers away, but a friend persuaded her to use them to write a book that could inspire others.
“People look at cancer sometimes like a death sentence,” she said. “But I chose to look at it as, hey, I’ve been dealt these cards. I’m going to look at it as my life sentence. And I’m going to choose to live happier and bolder and more appreciative.”
Lang said she burns the good candles now. She doesn’t hesitate to use the good sheets and the good china.
“Don’t wait for a special occasion,” she said. “If you have breath in your lungs, that is special enough of an occasion.”
Lang doesn’t want to re-live her cancer experiences, but she believes the experiences enhanced her life. On the subject of friends in high places, she mentioned she grew closer with Barry Gibbs and his wife, also a cancer survivor. They bonded over what they had in common.
“It really makes you sisters or family,” she said.
Lang’s book (available at kellylang.net) title came from a song that was embraced for an Ascension Hospitals advertising campaign. You can read about the song here.
Like many people who write books about their lives, Lang went from “do I have enough material for a book?” to “I don’t have enough room to include everything.”
To squeeze in more goodies, exclusive QR codes were placed throughout the book, giving readers a pathway to unique videos from throughout Lang’s career. For instance, one of the QR codes transports readers to an instance when Lang was an 18-year-old competitor on “Star Search,” an Ed McMahon-hosted talent competition.
Lang was asked what she learned from writing the book.
“That I could,” she said, laughing. “I never thought that I would ever write a book. It was never a passion of mine, but I know, for a lot of people, it’s on their bucket lists that they would end up doing that. I did not have the confidence to think that I could possibly do that, but I loved it. I loved every moment of it. It was very cathartic to me. I found myself 12 or 15 hours in each day and it felt like it was 30 minutes. So it was a very much a passion project for me and I did it quickly and I didn’t even think about the rules. I just wrote from my heart. I think it sounds to me, like when you read it, it feels like you’re having a conversation with me versus reading a technical book, you know?”
