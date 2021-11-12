Music artist Kelly Lang shares cancer journey in 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' autobiography

“That I could,” she said, laughing. “I never thought that I would ever write a book. It was never a passion of mine, but I know, for a lot of people, it’s on their bucket lists that they would end up doing that. I did not have the confidence to think that I could possibly do that, but I loved it. I loved every moment of it. It was very cathartic to me. I found myself 12 or 15 hours in each day and it felt like it was 30 minutes. So it was a very much a passion project for me and I did it quickly and I didn’t even think about the rules. I just wrote from my heart. I think it sounds to me, like when you read it, it feels like you’re having a conversation with me versus reading a technical book, you know?”