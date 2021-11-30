Music artist and 'Yellowstone' actor Ryan Bingham coming to Hard Rock

Ryan Bingham, a singer-songwriter and star of the AMC series “Yellowstone,” is bringing his Americana sound to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a March 12 performance.
Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Dec. 9.
Mixing folk, blues, country and rock, Bingham is known for songs that are authentic, powerful and rooted in real life, according to a news release announcing the show. With songs like “Southside of Heaven,” “Why Me,” “Sunrise,” “The Weary Kind” and more, Bingham’s music ranges from Woody Guthrie-style folk songs and Spanish-language balladry to gritty hard rock.
In 2010, Bingham was honored as the Americana Music Association’s 2010 Artist of the Year. While his career was taking off – he won both an Oscar and a Grammy for “The Weary Kind,” the theme song he wrote for the film “Crazy Heart” – he was also coping with the tragic deaths of his parents.
Bingham currently serves in a reoccurring role as Walker, a ranch hand, in the modern Western series “Yellowstone.” In 2019, he released his third studio album, “American Love Song,” which includes the song “Wolves” that was featured on the show.
In 2020, Bingham reconnected with fans through his daily #StayHome Cantina Sessions. Since completing season four filming of “Yellowstone,” Bingham is touring and back in the studio recording new music.