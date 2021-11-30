Music artist and 'Yellowstone' actor Ryan Bingham coming to Hard Rock

Ryan Bingham, a singer-songwriter and star of the AMC series “Yellowstone,” is bringing his Americana sound to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for a March 12 performance.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Dec. 9.

Mixing folk, blues, country and rock, Bingham is known for songs that are authentic, powerful and rooted in real life, according to a news release announcing the show. With songs like “Southside of Heaven,” “Why Me,” “Sunrise,” “The Weary Kind” and more, Bingham’s music ranges from Woody Guthrie-style folk songs and Spanish-language balladry to gritty hard rock.

In 2010, Bingham was honored as the Americana Music Association’s 2010 Artist of the Year. While his career was taking off – he won both an Oscar and a Grammy for “The Weary Kind,” the theme song he wrote for the film “Crazy Heart” – he was also coping with the tragic deaths of his parents.

Bingham currently serves in a reoccurring role as Walker, a ranch hand, in the modern Western series “Yellowstone.” In 2019, he released his third studio album, “American Love Song,” which includes the song “Wolves” that was featured on the show.