Murder by Death, Amigo the Devil teaming for Cain's Ballroom show

Amigo the Devil

Amigo the Devil, photographed during a 2021 performance at Daytona International Speedway, is coming to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Jimmie Tramel

Murder by Death and Amigo the Devil will be joined by guest Samantha Crain when Cain’s Ballroom becomes a Sunday, Aug. 7 stop on the Tour from the Crypt.

Tickets start at $26 and are available at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 800-514-3849.

