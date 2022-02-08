More performers announced for Troy Aikman's Henryetta festival featuring Blake Shelton

Josh Abbott Band, Wade Bowen, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham & the Bird Dogs, Mikayla Lane and Val Mooty have been announced as music artists who will join Blake Shelton for Troy Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta Festival, scheduled June 11 at Nichols Park in Henryetta. Additional performers will be announced.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11. For information, go to highwaytohenryetta.com.
Henryetta residents can go to Cricket Wireless, 708 E. Main St., beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 to obtain a code for early access and discounted general admission tickets. Limited first-come, first-served quantities are available.
