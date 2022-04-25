Monthly music talent showcase launching at Mercury Lounge

The nonprofit organization Tulsa Creative Engine is teaming up with Tulsa-based tech startup Fansub to bring a monthly musical talent showcase series to Mercury Lounge.

The series, Select Showcase, will highlight top musical talent across different genres, according to a news release.

The series will begin Thursday, April 28 with the rock band Manta Rays, indie pop singer Lex and two Fire in Little Africa artists, R&B singer Ausha LaCole and DJ Doc Free.

Thanks to sponsor Tulsa Remote, there is no cover charge to attend the events, but fans should RSVP on Fansub to secure entry or to make an optional donation to Tulsa Creative Engine.

TCE’s mission is to develop the creative ecosystem in Tulsa by investing in musicians, artists and creatives who build culture. In the news release, TCE executive director Chris Davis said the event is an opportunity to build community, expand artists’ fan base and create an access point for new fans to get acquainted with the fast-growing Tulsa music scene.

“This is probably the most exciting time for Tulsa music since the days of Leon Russell and the Tulsa Sound,” Davis said. “We have tons of new people moving to our city and great new artists popping up all the time, so we felt the need to create an event where people can experience a few different artists in a single show.”

To produce the series, TCE formed a partnership with Fansub, a tech start-up founded in Atlanta and now based in Tulsa. Fansub gives artists and venues a convenient way to create special ticketed live or virtual stream experiences. Fansub CMO and Head of Booking Michael Lombardi said the showcase is part of a strategy to build music business infrastructure in Tulsa.

“We are excited to be a part of creating infrastructure for Tulsa’s rich music community,” he said. “That’s exactly what the Select Showcase is about: providing an opportunity to Tulsa’s top talent while aiming to create an engaging and inviting environment for the community of Tulsa.”

Future showcase dates are May 26, June 23, July 21 and Aug. 25. Lineups will be announced at least two weeks before each date. For each event doors will open at 8 p.m., and performances will begin at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit TulsaCreativeEngine.org or Fansub.live.

