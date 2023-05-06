On Jan. 30, 1969, the Beatles gathered on a London rooftop for what would be their last public performance.

Only a few people were on that rooftop for the historic concert.

One of them was an American raised in a couple of Oklahoma towns — Keota and Owasso.

That would be Chris O’Dell — or Miss O’Dell if you want to ID her the same way George Harrison did when he wrote and recorded a song with her name in the title. The former Beatle released “Miss O’Dell” 50 years ago — May 7, 1973 — as a B-side to the hit single “Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth).”

Let’s commemorate the anniversary by catching up with O’Dell, who, oh by the way, also inspired Leon Russell and Ringo Starr to craft songs about her.

So, who is Miss O’Dell?

O’Dell was asked to sing in the chorus of “Hey Jude,” but she’s not a music artist. Rather, she worked for Apple Records, which means she worked for the Beatles, and she was an eyewitness to epic moments in music history.

Life so far has been an adventure, really, and she wrote a 2009 book (“Miss O’Dell”) about her experiences. A documentary about her life — she described the documentary as a companion to the book — is in the works.

Among those epic moments: O’Dell was living (and working) in Harrison’s Friar Park mansion with George and then-wife Pattie Boyd when Harrison learned, via newspaper, that Paul McCartney was leaving the Beatles.

Recalled O’Dell: “I’ve heard people say maybe George got a call before, but, in my mind, it was a surprise — unless he got (the call) really late after I went to bed, because they would have said something. The first I heard about it was when I got up and came downstairs.”

John Lennon huddled with Harrison later that day.

“Lennon came over without Yoko, which was the first time I had seen that,” O’Dell said, adding that Harrison and Lennon walked and talked in the garden for a long time.

“It wasn’t that long, that much time later, when George said ‘I’m going to do my own album and let’s start working on it.’ So he had everything written on paper and I typed all the lyrics up for him and off he went.”

xxx

O’Dell grew up in the sports world. The sports world is hard to avoid when your dad is a coach. Her father, John O’Dell, was a teacher and basketball coach at Keota and Owasso, which is why she spent chapters of life in those towns.

“I was there for my first nine or 10 years and then we moved to Tucson when I was about 10 or 11,” she said. “But my dad, he loved Oklahoma. They would move back and forth, so I was often back in Oklahoma over all those years, and I still have friends from school there.”

O’Dell, who in her book wrote about the hours she spent searching for four-leaf clovers in Keota, was asked in a recent phone interview if she had positive remembrances of Oklahoma. She acknowledged that she did and said this: “Actually, I have a friend (Hilary Gerrard) who was Ringo’s good friend and also his investment person. Hilary was English, and he once said to me ‘You’re just a small-town girl, Chris.’ And I thought ‘That is the nicest thing anyone’s ever said to me.’ And so I relate that to both Keota and Owasso because they were both really small towns.”

After completing high school in Tucson, O’Dell was ready for a big-city environment and moved to Los Angeles. While in L.A., a boy she was dating phoned her and said he had met someone who allegedly knew the Beatles and she should meet him, too. That someone really did know the Beatles, and it was Derek Taylor, a press officer for the group.

O’Dell hopped in her car to meet Taylor. They hit it off and stayed in touch.

“He kept calling me, and we weren’t romantically involved,” O’Dell said. “He had a family and four kids at that point, I think. But he was older, and he just was a dynamic personality. He called me a couple of times from London and then from New York and said ‘Why don’t you come over (to London)? This is the best time to come right now.’”

O’Dell was sharing a flat with a not-yet-famous actress, Teri Garr.

“She was trying to get her career going and I was getting mine going,” O’Dell said. “But she said ‘You’ve got to go. It’s wonderful there.’ She’s the one who got me there.”

What did Taylor see in O’Dell that prodded him to invite her to London? It’s too bad we can’t ask him, said O’Dell. Taylor died in 1997.

“All I know is he felt that whatever my personality type was that I would fit in and be accepted,” O’Dell said, giving credit perhaps to her laid-back, small-town girl persona.

O’Dell sold her record collection to purchase a plane ticket to England. She was never promised a job, but knowing someone inside the Apple core allowed her to hang out in the offices and make herself useful until she was placed on the payroll.

Selling the record collection (“gorgeous 45s”) was a huge sacrifice, according to O’Dell.

“Believe me, it was worth every penny, because, when I got to London in ‘68, there was no better place to be, really. It was where everything was happening.”

Early in the adventure, a budding singer-songwriter spent a platonic sleepover night in her hotel room. Maybe you’ve heard of James Taylor.

xxx

The laid-back, small town girl eventually encountered John, Paul, George and Ringo at Apple’s HQ.

“And, by the way, I wasn’t that laid back,” she said. “I was absolutely cringing inside, but I looked really laid back. I was just ‘there.’ Was I a Beatle fan? You bet I was a Beatle fan. But I knew not to be a Beatle fan around the Beatles.”

O’Dell earned the trust of band members and was permitted to be at recording sessions, which is how she was drafted to be in the chorus for “Hey Jude.” She forged friendships with Harrison and his wife and with Starr and his wife. It was because of O’Dell’s intervention that Harrison and Starr played on a Leon Russell album recorded in London. Lennon attended the session and would’ve liked to have played on the record, but — dang it — he didn’t ask and no one asked him.

O’Dell initially found Russell, a fellow Oklahoman, to be intimidating, but her perspective changed after they began seeing each other socially. She fell for Russell after he wrote the song “Pisces Apple Lady“ about her.

“I can’t think of anything better that you could get as a gift other than a song for you that honors you, because it can’t be taken away,” O’Dell said. “It’s art. It’s creativity. It has lots of memories. I mean, every time I hear that song, I’ve got lots of memories that will never go away that are associated with it.”

O’Dell was so taken with Russell that she left London and returned with him to California, where he was living at the time. She was thinking “picket fence” before she made the trip. Instead, she was greeted by a house full of hangers-on, some that she chose to jettison.

“There was somebody in every room, including the closet,” she said.

The Russell-O’Dell relationship was temporary, but he wrote another song (“Hummingbird“) about her before they parted company.

“I thought that was a beautiful song,” she said. “I actually liked that song. I mean, I like them all, but I like that one a lot. It’s really pretty.”

O’Dell returned to London to resume her overseas adventure. After the rooftop concert and before the Russell romance, O’Dell was assigned a Bob Dylan mission.

Dylan had forgotten his harmonicas, which he needed for the Isle of Wight Festival in 1969. Armed with the harmonicas, O’Dell was flown in a helicopter to a farmhouse where Dylan was staying.

“And as we landed in the backyard of this farmhouse he rented, he was leaning out of the top window as we’re lowering down in the helicopter,” O’Dell said. “And I thought, ‘Okay, now this is pretty cool.’”

xxx

Why don’t you call me, Miss O’Dell?

That’s the question Harrison poses in “Miss O’Dell.”

O’Dell, asked how she feels about the song, said, “Well, how can you not be pretty stoked that a Beatle wrote a song about you, or at least used your name in the song? The reality is it’s a lot about Bangladesh.”

Harrison was staying in Malibu when he wrote the song. He repeatedly called O’Dell and asked her to stop by for a visit.

“I kept having excuses why I wasn’t going out there,” she said. “When I finally did, we had dinner and then he said, ‘Oh, I’ve got something for you.’”

Wielding an acoustic guitar, Harrison sang “Miss O’Dell” for her.

“I had forgotten these words until the other day,” she said. “He said ‘I’m going to make you famous.’ And I thought, ‘Well, I suppose he could.’”

When Harrison subsequently recorded “Miss O’Dell,” he kept botching the words, according to O’Dell. The original recording includes Harrison laughing. There’s also a “straight“ recording with no laughter, but she prefers the more fun version. “Miss O’Dell” was not included on an album (“Living in the Material World”) Harrison was recording at that time and, in years that followed, the song was considered a rarity. The track was added to 2006 and 2014 reissues.

It was later when Starr began writing a song about O’Dell.

“Somewhere I’ve got the lyrics he wrote down on a napkin, and it was something about a spider with long legs or something,” she said. “I think I’ve got it somewhere in all my stuff.”

When it was suggested to O’Dell that she may have set some kind of record for inspiring people to write songs about her, she said, “I don’t know. I think Pattie (Harrison’s wife and, later, Eric Clapton’s wife) may have beaten me. I think she had quite a few written about her.”

Also, Joni Mitchell made reference to O’Dell in “Coyote,” the lead single on a 1976 album “Hejira.” O’Dell is not named in the song, but was the “woman down the hall” in the lyrics.

More accurately, O’Dell was the woman who had a front-row seat for the soundtrack of a generation. Pivoting to tour management after her Beatles-related experiences, she worked with the Rolling Stones, CSNY (Crosby, Stills Nash & Young), Santana and Dylan.

Of all the semi-miracles associated with O’Dell’s career, one of the biggest is she never got arrested while on tour with the Stones and Keith Richards.

“I was just telling that story to someone who was on tour with me,” she said. “I said ‘I can’t believe that when Keith was getting arrested, he turned around and gave me his medicine bag, which had all his drugs in it. And I took it!’ It was a relief to give them back.”

Later, when O’Dell was working with Fleetwood Mac, Mick Jagger walked over to O’Dell in a hotel lobby and gave her a kiss on the cheek. It gave her instant credibility with the band.

O’Dell’s music industry career continued on with others, including Phil Collins, Queen, the Grateful Dead, Frank Zappa, Boston and ELO.

“It was just being in the right place at the right time, you know?” she said. “And, honestly, when your resume starts with ‘the Beatles,’ it’s not that hard to get another job.”

What are the odds of a small-town Oklahoma girl accumulating all those experiences? Can anyone in Vegas calculate that?

“It is weird, isn’t it?” she said. “I mean, actually, when I think back about it — and for a lot of years I didn’t think back about it. But now it’s that time of my life to think back about it. And I’m thinking that had to have just been, like, I didn’t do anything to make it happen. Honestly, it just happened.”

Fate, perhaps.

The opening words of O’Dell’s book: I wasn’t famous. I wasn’t even almost famous. But I was there.