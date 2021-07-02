Mike Settle inducted into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

Muskogee’s Mike Settle, an internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter who composed the hit “But You Know I Love You” and hundreds of other songs and lyrics, was a recent inductee into into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame (OMHF). “But You Know I Love You” charted for Kenny Rogers and the First Edition, Bill Anderson and Dolly Parton.

Settle, who moved with his family to Muskogee when he was high school, returned to Muskogee to accept the award. The honor was bestowed June 30 at a ceremony and reception at the Oklahoma Musis Hall of Fame with several past inductees attending, including internationally acclaimed mezzo soprano opera performer Barbara McAllister, who lives in Muskogee, and Chick Rains. Both attended Muskogee Central High School classmates with Settle.

A news release said Settle was influenced by many during his career, but he credits a well-known and talented Central High School choral director, the late Tom Yadon, who encouraged him to seek out his passion.

After high school, Settle moved to Oklahoma City University and met fellow music student, Mason Williams. Inducted into the OMHF in 2013, Williams best known for composing and performing “Classical Gas,” a hit in 1968.