 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Ryan coming to Cain's Ballroom
0 Comments

Mike Ryan coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Ryan

Mike Ryan, who will perform at Cain's Ballroom in 2022, is shown arriving at the 2018 CMT Music Awards.

 Associated Press file

Mike Ryan announced a Friday, Jan. 7, performance at Cain’s Ballroom.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the box office, online at cainsballroom.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Tickets start at $15, plus fees.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gal Gadot excited to work with Lynda Carter on Wonder Woman 3

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey
Music

Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

  • Updated

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News