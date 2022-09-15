Mike McClure, Red Dirt Rangers strike paydirt with team-up venture

John Cooper of the Red Dirt Rangers has been doing the music thing for so many years that he rarely gets “gobsmacked,” but that’s the word he used to describe how he felt at the 2022 Woody Guthrie Folk Festival in Okemah.

The Red Dirt Rangers were on the bill. So was Mike McClure of The Great Divide.

In advance of the festival, the WoodyFest folks pitched this idea: Would you be interested in performing together?

Cooper said McClure is a dear friend whom the Red Dirt Rangers have known “forever” — or at least a few decades since they were part of the burgeoning Red Dirt music scene in Stillwater.

When the invitation arrived for them to share a stage at WoodyFest, hey, why not?

“We have sat in with Mike on certain things with The Great Divide, and he has sat in with us a couple of times, but we had never really done a show together,” Cooper said.

How did it go?

“People in the audience were just stunned,” Cooper said.

“It was one of the coolest things I have witnessed in all the years we have been playing. We have been in this a long time. I don’t usually get gobsmacked like that, but all four of us were like ‘holy cow, that was great.’ Just because we know each other so well and our history is so deep, we couldn’t believe we hadn’t done it before.”

Light bulb moment: Let’s do it again.

The Red Dirt Rangers and McClure are booking dates as McClure and the Rangers beginning with a Friday, Sept. 23 show at the Canebrake Resort in Wagoner.

The launch show will be at a relaunched property. The Canebrake Resort, which closed six years ago, has been restored to operational status under new ownership. Situated on acreage few miles away from Wagoner’s downtown, the resort is located at 33241 E. 732 Road in Wagoner.

“It’s a really cool resort, and it’s in a beautiful spot,” Cooper said.

McClure and the Rangers will follow with a Saturday, Sept. 24 gig at Stonecloud Brewing Company in Stillwater. The return to Stillwater will take the Oklahoma Music Hall of Famers (McClure joined the Red Dirt Rangers in the hall last year) back to shared roots.

McClure, in a statement to the Tulsa World, called the Red Dirt Rangers “the” Red Dirt band and followed with this: “These were the first people that met me with open arms when I came to Stillwater, like family members I hadn’t met yet — the older, cooler, cousins, so to speak. They have loved our home state and the history that has flowed through our cities and towns in such a humble, honest way and they continue to represent all that is homegrown and beautiful about Red Dirt music.”

Continuing, McClure said, “I am so looking forward to playing some shows with the guys this fall. It’s a homecoming and a leaving home all wrapped up together. Every time I sit in with the Red Dirt Rangers, I feel that tug on my heartstrings that takes me back to my early 20s, sitting around a fire at the Farm. That’s where the seeds were planted.”

The Farm is a musical gathering place in Stillwater that is steeped in Red Dirt lore.

In an April interview, Cooper said he needed a place to stay when he was an Oklahoma State University student in 1979. He and a friend got a too-good-to-refuse offer ($100 a month) to live on rural property west of town.

“For the next 20 years, we proceeded to have a pretty good time,” Cooper said. “You can imagine turning about a dozen college kids loose just outside of town. We were in hog heaven.”

Musicians gravitated to parties at the Farm. The Red Dirt Rangers and other music artists plied their trade there. The new collaboration will have them hanging together, still. Cooper is pleased that the Red Dirt Rangers are teaming up with a “sensational” songwriter. He said McClure is “considered, if not the top songwriter, then one of the top songwriters from our scene.”

The Red Dirt Rangers are busy being the Red Dirt Rangers. McClure is busy with The Great Divide (coming to Cain’s Ballroom Oct. 14) and a solo career. So, McClure and the Red Dirt Rangers will have to consult the calendar and pick spots to perform together.

“We’ll just do it as time allows, but playing together at the Woody Guthrie Festival was really special and Mike felt the same way,” Cooper said.

“But it’s going to be great. We are really, really looking forward to it.”

