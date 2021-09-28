Mikayla Lane, an Ole Red veteran since age 13, returning to Tishomingo venue

“It meant a lot that Blake took the time to watch my performance and share such a kind message. I’ve been on the Ole Red roster since that day. I’ve been blessed to play at the Nashville and Gatlinburg locations. I’ll be playing the Orlando location in October as well, which will make me the first artist to play all locations.

“The most exciting thing for me, currently, is my upcoming show in Tishomingo on October 9. I’m headlining my own ticketed show at The Doghouse at Ole Red and I couldn’t be more excited! I’m so thankful for the vision Blake Shelton shared with the executives of the Ole Red brand to help generate awareness for new artists and what that vision has meant for Oklahoma artists like me. I’m so excited that at 16, thanks to the support of my Ole Red Tish family, I’m headlining my own show. ... I’m the youngest artist on the entire Ole Red roster and it all began right here in Oklahoma with the very first Ole Red location! It’s so great for Oklahoma and for all the artists, out there working so hard, to have a brand like Ole Red champion our efforts.”

What do you want to say about your new EP and the first single?