Mikayla Lane, an Ole Red veteran since age 13, returning to Tishomingo venue

Mikayla Lane, 16, is a rising local music artist who on Oct. 9 will perform material from a new EP at Ole Red Tishimingo, an Oklahoma venue inspired by Blake Shelton’s “Ol’ Red.”
Lane and her family live in Mannford and they have a recording studio (you’ll find her there pretty much every day) in Tulsa. She said she is a junior at Metro Christian Academy, but indicated that she is studying Edgenuity online curriculum through Mannford High School this semester.
Three questions with Mikayla Lane:
Your bio says you have played Cain’s Ballroom and Ole Red before. I imagine playing at Cain’s Ballroom must have been a big thrill considering all the history there.
“Cain’s Ballroom is one of my all-time favorite venues to play and I’ve been blessed to receive the invitation to play there frequently. The experience has been a career dream come true. I was nervous at first; it was overwhelming to think about all the legends who had stood on that very stage exactly where I stood. One of the coolest things was being asked to sign the wall behind the stage where all of the artists signed their names. It was crazy that I signed my name right next to Brooks & Dunn.
You’ve been playing Ole Red since you were 13?
“I had just turned 13 when Ole Red Tish gave me a shot. I was on stage singing ‘I Lived It,’ which had just been released by Blake Shelton at that time, when the manager, Charles Haisler, walked in. My performance caught his attention and he thought I was doing it pretty well. He shot a video of my performance and texted it to Blake right then and there. Blake quickly responded with a message of support and encouragement which Charles shared with me and my family.
“It meant a lot that Blake took the time to watch my performance and share such a kind message. I’ve been on the Ole Red roster since that day. I’ve been blessed to play at the Nashville and Gatlinburg locations. I’ll be playing the Orlando location in October as well, which will make me the first artist to play all locations.
“The most exciting thing for me, currently, is my upcoming show in Tishomingo on October 9. I’m headlining my own ticketed show at The Doghouse at Ole Red and I couldn’t be more excited! I’m so thankful for the vision Blake Shelton shared with the executives of the Ole Red brand to help generate awareness for new artists and what that vision has meant for Oklahoma artists like me. I’m so excited that at 16, thanks to the support of my Ole Red Tish family, I’m headlining my own show. ... I’m the youngest artist on the entire Ole Red roster and it all began right here in Oklahoma with the very first Ole Red location! It’s so great for Oklahoma and for all the artists, out there working so hard, to have a brand like Ole Red champion our efforts.”
What do you want to say about your new EP and the first single?
“I am so grateful for the amount of support I have received since the release of “Wild Like the Wind” single and the “Miles from Nowhere” EP. This was a very special release for me, being that this EP was only my second one to date. I hope these tracks give my listeners more insight into who I am and who I am becoming as an artist. I believe that this EP, especially the single, “Wild Like The Wind,” combines a traditional western sound with more mature and relatable lyrics that are enjoyable for my fans to listen to.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this project. I am so excited to hear what everyone thinks! Come celebrate the release at Ole Red in Tishomingo on October 9. Tickets are on sale on my website www.mikaylalanemusic.com and I would love to meet you!”