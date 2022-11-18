Metal music showcase 2 Minutes to Tulsa coming to Cain's Ballroom

Horton Records has announced an inaugural metal music showcase, 2 Minutes to Tulsa, set for April 1 at Cain’s Ballroom.

With more bands soon to be announced, the lineup includes Blind Oath from Tulsa; Night Demon and Haunt of California; Sadistic Force and Night Cobra of Texas; Satan of Newcastle, England; and Hammerhedd from Kansas City.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for the all-ages event also featuring a special food menu from Mac’s BBQ and a limited beer release, exclusive to this showcase, from Tulsa’s Heirloom Rustic Ales.

“This style of music is often overlooked, yet it continually has one of the most passionate and dedicated fan bases from around the world who travel to see shows like this,” Horton Records President Brian Horton said in a news release. “Heavier bands like these don’t often route through the Tulsa market, but when they do come through town, they’re blown away by the energy from this community.”

Doors open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 5. Early bird admission is $25, after which tickets start at $40, with some reserved tables and mezzanine seats available.

Horton Records is a volunteer-based Tulsa nonprofit with a mission to develop and support musicians in the Tulsa area while fostering community, according to publicity information.

