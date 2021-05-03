 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MercyMe making tour stop in Tulsa
0 comments

MercyMe making tour stop in Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Music Dove Awards

Bart Millard and the MercyMe, shown during a past Dove Awards ceremony, will perform at BOK Center while on a new tour.

 AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

MercyMe announced a new fall tour and the second stop on the tour will be a Friday, Oct. 1 show at BOK Center.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. MercyMe will tour with Micah Tyler.

The Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning band recently released its 10th studio project, “inhale (exhale).” The new 30-city tour carries the same name as the album. A current single, “Say I Won’t,” has risen quickly across national Christian music radio charts.

MercyMe's signature song is "I Can Only Imagine."

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

As people work back to normalcy following the pandemic, many of the area's biggest festivals are back.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Duggar Pleads Not Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News