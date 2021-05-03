MercyMe making tour stop in Tulsa

MercyMe announced a new fall tour and the second stop on the tour will be a Friday, Oct. 1 show at BOK Center.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 14 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com. MercyMe will tour with Micah Tyler.

The Grammy-nominated and Dove Award-winning band recently released its 10th studio project, “inhale (exhale).” The new 30-city tour carries the same name as the album. A current single, “Say I Won’t,” has risen quickly across national Christian music radio charts.

MercyMe's signature song is "I Can Only Imagine."

Summer festivals are back, here are some of the biggest

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.