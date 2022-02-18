Mercury Lounge to host benefit for BurnCo, FarmBar employees

Mercury Lounge, located across the street from BurnCo BBQ at 1745 S. Boston Ave., will host a daylong benefit concert to raise funds for the restaurant, which was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

"Let’s get together for a good time and a good cause this Sunday," states a post on the Mercury Lounge Facebook page. "Starts at noon, come hang all day, hear some amazing local music, and donate to our friends at Burn Co and FarmBar."

BurnCo, where the fire started, was a total loss. FarmBar, which the Tulsa World named the best restaurant of the year in 2020, has smoke and water damage from the fire.

In a statement on the BurnCo Facebook page, chef and owner Adam Myers posted: "News and fire spread quickly and by now you’ve undoubtedly heard about the fire at our flagship store at 18th & Boston. While right now we don’t have all the answers for the numerous questions you all have. One thing we can do is continue to serve the community some of our states best BBQ at our Jenks location. Help us out by bringing your appetites as we rebuild better than before. While BurnCo is a company, it is also a community!"