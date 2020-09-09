 Skip to main content
Mercury Lounge presenting Scott H. Biram recorded performance

Mecury Lounge

Mercury Lounge is presenting a pay-per-view Scott H. Biram performance. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Mercury Lounge Live is presenting Scott H. Biram for a multi-camera, hi-fi, pay-per-view fan experience at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. The Austin, Texas based artist recorded a live, closed set performance Aug. 28 the Mercury Lounge.

“This is not a livestream,” Bobby Dean Orcutt of the Mercury Lounge said in a news release. “This is a high-end, ticketed fan-driven and focused experience. We film our pay-per-views, then air them later so we can tech-proof and add a great studio mix. Our research says that fans care more about a smooth viewing experience than if it is a real livestream.

"Our model is to film it, make sure we can deliver something that won’t get anybody blasted on Twitter, air the pay-per-view the night of the scheduled air date with a dedicated marketing push and plan, then provide the ticket buyer with a link to view for five days, at their convenience, assuring a high level of customer satisfaction, in a quality product.”

A $10 virtual ticket includes a viewable link for five days following initial airing. Go to prekindle.com/promo/id/530927495299556740.

