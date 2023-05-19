The Tulsa indie rock band Combsy has released a new single, “Melody Calls.”

The song is available on all major streaming platforms and will be included on the group’s forthcoming, full-length album scheduled for release this fall.

“Melody Calls” is the first in a series of singles, videos and shows the group has been working toward for the past three years, according to Chris Combs, Combsy’s guitarist and keyboardist.

In addition to Combs — a musician, composer and producer known for his improvisational blend of jazz, hip-hop and experimental elements in his work — the Combsy lineup includes Josh Raymer (drum, electronics), Aaron Boehler (bass, keys) and Costa Upson (lead vocals, keys, electronics).

Combsy’s next scheduled show is May 25 at 473 Bar & Backyard, 2224 E. Admiral Blvd. The group also is scheduled to perform June 9 at the Vanguard, 222 N. Main St.

