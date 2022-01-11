Megadeth, Lamb of God announce BOK Center tour stop

Megadeth and Lamb of God are coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center as part of the second U.S. run of their “Metal Tour of the Year.” They will be joined by In Flames at the April 30 tour stop.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at bokcenter.com.

The tour was originally announced and planned for 2020, but was stalled by the pandemic. The tour was one of the first national amphitheater tours to hit the road in 2021 and saw co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb of God hit 29 cities across North America with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed, who stepped in to replace In Flames when the band’s participation was impacted by travel restrictions. Bands played to 172,000 fans during the tour dates.

“The Metal Tour of The Year is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world, live and loud,” Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine said in a news release. “Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going be even better. Do not miss out.”

Trivium will again take part in the Live Nation-produced tour, but Trivium will not be on the bill in Tulsa.