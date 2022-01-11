 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Megadeth, Lamb of God announce BOK Center tour stop
0 Comments
alert

Megadeth, Lamb of God announce BOK Center tour stop

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Mustaine

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during a past Mayhem Music Festival in Cincinnati. Megadeth and Lamb of God are teaming for a tour that will bring them to Tulsa's BOK Center. 

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Megadeth and Lamb of God are coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center as part of the second U.S. run of their “Metal Tour of the Year.” They will be joined by In Flames at the April 30 tour stop.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at bokcenter.com.

The tour was originally announced and planned for 2020, but was stalled by the pandemic. The tour was one of the first national amphitheater tours to hit the road in 2021 and saw co-headliners Megadeth and Lamb of God hit 29 cities across North America with special guests Trivium and Hatebreed, who stepped in to replace In Flames when the band’s participation was impacted by travel restrictions. Bands played to 172,000 fans during the tour dates.

“The Metal Tour of The Year is exactly what it sounds like — a night of some of the best heavy metal bands in the world, live and loud,” Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine said in a news release. “Anyone who came to a show last year knows what I mean, only this one’s going be even better. Do not miss out.”

Trivium will again take part in the Live Nation-produced tour, but Trivium will not be on the bill in Tulsa.

Tulsa World Scene: 2022 interior design trends and Archie turns 80

Scene staff previews new podcast; 2022 interior design trends; Archie comics at 80 with an Oklahoma tie and Sound of Music coming to Tulsa.PAC; Reservation Dogs up for a Golden Globe, and Dracula Sandwich in downtown

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Audrey Hepburn's son reacts to Rooney Mara biopic

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert