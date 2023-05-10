Tunes Above Tulsa, a free, weekly music series highlighting local performers, is continuing with new, earlier hours — 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. — at the Mayo Hotel Penthouse Rooftop Bar. The series will take place on Thursdays through September.
“We’ve had a great response to this series so far,” Macy Snyder-Amatucci, vice president of Brickhugger, LLC and CEO of Beautiful Hospitality, LLC, said in a news release. “It has been a great opportunity to showcase all of this wonderful Tulsa talent to our Mayo residents, guests and Tulsa music fans. Since the musicians are performing outside when the weather permits, we moved the start time up to 8 p.m. so that people can enjoy the beautiful sunset while relaxing with friends and their favorite cocktail. We have an impressive 360-degree view of downtown Tulsa from the rooftop.”
There is no cover charge, but patrons must be 21-over to enter the bar.
People are also reading…
Tunes Above Tulsa
Upcoming performers
May 11: Pilgrim (Beau Roberson)
May 18: Jennifer & Pete Marriott
May 25: Tori Ruffin Duo
June 1: Stephanie Oliver Trio
June 8: Casii Stephan Band
June 15: Chris Combs Trio
June 22: The Feels Good (trio with Andrew Perusi)