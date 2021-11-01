Masked Singer tour stop coming to Tulsa

A Masked Singer national tour is launching on the heels of the successful Fox reality series and it will include a Sunday, July 10 tour stop at Tulsa Theater.

Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced the tour and said audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage as well as surprise celebrity guests and new performances.

Tour stops will feature celebrity guest hosts (to be announced at a later date) from the television show as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform while disguised. The audience will attempt to decipher clues to guess the identity of the local celebrity until an unmasking at the end of the show.

Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, Nov. 3 at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets early (through 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3) in select markets. VIP packages are available through VIPNation.com.

For more information, including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit themaskedsingertour.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.