 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masked Singer tour stop coming to Tulsa
0 Comments

Masked Singer tour stop coming to Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Masked Singer

A Masked Singer national tour will include a Tulsa tour stop. The Masked Singer, FOX

 Jimmie Tramel

A Masked Singer national tour is launching on the heels of the successful Fox reality series and it will include a Sunday, July 10 tour stop at Tulsa Theater.

Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents announced the tour and said audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage as well as surprise celebrity guests and new performances.

Tour stops will feature celebrity guest hosts (to be announced at a later date) from the television show as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform while disguised. The audience will attempt to decipher clues to guess the identity of the local celebrity until an unmasking at the end of the show.

Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, Nov. 3 at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets early (through 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3) in select markets. VIP packages are available through VIPNation.com.

For more information, including the full tour schedule and ticket information, visit themaskedsingertour.com.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Giant 'Squid Game' doll installed in Sydney Harbour

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey
Music

Hard Rock unveils display honoring Jim Halsey

  • Updated

Impresario Jim Halsey, who once operated the largest country music agency in the world out of Tulsa, was appreciative when a new exhibit honoring him was unveiled Wednesday at Track 5, the country dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News