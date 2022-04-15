Marshall Moses combines love of basketball, music to create life-after-hoops business

Marshall Moses earned the nickname “Lava” when he was a basketball player at Oklahoma State University.

“We call Marshall Moses ‘Lava’ because he likes to rap, and he’s a real hot rapper,” teammate Marcus Dove said in 2008. “Everything he says melts (because) it’s so hot.”

Now you can call Moses a different name, Soul Body Meta, but he’s still sharing the “lava” — and the love.

“If anything is ever gifted to you, you are a fool if you don’t give it to someone else,” he said during a recent interview. “If it dies with you, it just doesn’t make any sense.”

Soul Body Meta is Moses’ brand name, and his online site is soulbodymeta.com. He considers himself essentially retired from basketball (he played professionally overseas) and he has launched an Oklahoma-based business with components that include — but are not limited to — music and basketball.

Based in Broken Arrow, Moses said he has been back in Oklahoma for about a year. Why here?

“For one, my collegiate roots,” Moses, an All-Big 12 player in 2011, said. “And with what I’m planning to do with the basketball sector and the mentor sector of what I’m building, it doesn’t make sense to go anywhere else.”

And then there’s this: Moses said his wife is from Tulsa (she’s a Bishop Kelley alum), and his daughter was born here.

“I also saw this as an opportunity — a place to bring some of the things that I have learned living in the eastern part of the country, the Southeast, and bringing it out here.”

For instance: Moses, raised in South Carolina, conducts hip-hop performance art cyphers for adults and youths.

“The era and part of the country I come from, hip-hop had a different stigma and meaning than it seems to have today,” he said. “Hip-hop came about because people needed a place to express themselves freely, as well as to practice rhythm and different nuances through figurative language and competition. I’ve brought that here to Tulsa.”

Moses said he invites top underground hip-hop artists from Oklahoma and surrounding states to showcase their talents. Camera production crews record live performances to create content for artists to share online.

“I have seen the world the past 12 years, and I am certain Tulsa has just as much talent as any place on the planet,” Moses said. “I see opportunity to use my network of people, influence through basketball and love for the culture to spread positivity in the community and build a business.”

An event affiliated with Moses’ SoulBody Cyphers (seek out the SoulBody HipHop Cyphers Facebook page) is planned 7 p.m. Friday, April 15 at Clean Hands Art, 629 W. First St. It will include artists who contributed to the Fire in Little Africa album that was crafted to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Also, Moses is hosting a separate event Saturday, April 16 at the same venue.

Talking about the roots of hip-hop, Moses said, “It was a place of therapy for people who felt trouble and were going through things. No matter who you were and what you were experiencing, everybody could come and express themselves freely. That’s my favorite part about it. So I want to bring that to youths. I want to bring that to a form of teaching. I wish I was a better student. I realize the importance of it now that I am out in the world. And I also want to bring it to the adults. I want people who can sing or rap or whatever to come and be stars in the city and in their community.”

Moses’ initiatives also include basketball training and public speaking. Regardless of the service he is hired for, he indicated that he wants people to leave encouraged.

“One of the things that playing basketball did for me is it actually gave me the courage to try to build a business or try any of these things,” he said. “It made me feel special. I got to go to OSU. I got to fly around on private planes. People cannot pretend that doesn’t matter. I said ‘if I ever build something, I want people to feel special.’ I haven’t gotten to the point where I can fly them around on planes and stuff, but we can give them the best camera work and we can give them a great venue to come to where they can bring their family out. To anybody that knows them, they are going to look like stars. That’s what I’m aiming for.”

Moses played overseas for 11 years, primarily in Turkey, but he also had stints in France, Israel and Poland. He is appreciative that he and his family got to experience other cultures. One of his takeaways: Believing in yourself (it’s not just a cliche) pays dividends.

“I traveled the world for basketball, and it was great,” he said. “It opened my mind. That was the biggest thing about playing overseas. It opened my mind. You can do it, and other people can do it, too. Your achievements go as far as your mind allows it.”

