Mark Wills performing free show at Hard Rock

Country music artist Mark Wills is returning to the Track 5 dance hall inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa for a free show 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
Wills released 19 Billboard-charting singles across even albums, including “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “I Do (Cherish You).” Early chart success earned Wills an Academy of Country Music Award for top new male Vocalist in 1998. One of his biggest hits is the RIAA gold-certified “19 Somethin’,” a six-week No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
