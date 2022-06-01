Mark Wills performing free show at Hard Rock

Wills released 19 Billboard-charting singles across even albums, including “Wish You Were Here,” “Jacob’s Ladder” and “I Do (Cherish You).” Early chart success earned Wills an Academy of Country Music Award for top new male Vocalist in 1998. One of his biggest hits is the RIAA gold-certified “19 Somethin’,” a six-week No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.