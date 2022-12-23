Mark Furnas announced as curator of Jim Halsey archives

Longtime Jim Halsey associate Mark Furnas has been named curator of the Jim Halsey Company exhibits and archives.

Halsey, an impresario who has helped steer the careers of artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Country Music Hall of Fame, once operated the world’s largest country music agency out of Tulsa.

Furnas has mounted numerous exhibits for the Jim Halsey Company over the years and is working on new projects for 2023.

“Mark has already been doing the work,” Halsey said in a news release posted on social media. “Now we’re just making it official.”

Halsey has been an agent for more than 40 top music stars over the past 73 years. His clients have included Roy Clark, the Oak Ridge Boys, Reba McEntire, Wanda Jackson, Hank Thompson, Merle Haggard, the Judds and many others. His active focus is on the Oak Ridge Boys, a group he has managed since 1973.

Furnas will be continuing with curator duties in addition to office functions and project management. Furnas has been with the Halsey Company since 2001. He completed Halsey’s music and entertainment business course in 2000, which he shepherded into an online course available at starmaker360.com.

Furnas served as director of the Billboard World Song Contest and was a 2020 inductee in the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame.

Halsey’s archive of memorabilia and intellectual property includes numerous awards and citations, rare photographs, gold and platinum albums awards (traditionally awarded by record companies to an artist’s manager and/or agent), stage wear, autographed instruments, an extensive international and domestic concert poster collection, historic contracts and more. The collection is valued at several million dollars, according to the news release.

“It’s not that I set out to collect anything,” Halsey said. “It’s just that I never threw anything away.”

Many items from the collection are on display at the Wagoner History Center in Wagoner. Among items currently exhibited are Leon Russell’s grand piano (a gift from Leon’s widow, Jan), Clark’s 1962 Fender Jazzmaster guitar (used on his first solo album on Capitol Records), Jackson’s stage outfit designed by Suzy Creamcheese (Frank Zappa Band), Jana Jae’s famous blue fiddle and many other unique items.

“We continue to receive calls from people wanting their little slice of history to be added to our displays, from belt buckles to signed photos, even instruments from artists on Jim’s company roster,” Furnas said. “The Halsey Company represented over 110 country music greats, 34 of which are in the Country Music Hall of Fame, and 14 in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We accept those items in trade, loan or gift.”

Unusual and unique items are being sought for a 2023 celebration of the Oak Ridge Boys’ 50th anniversary. Old photos and posters are welcome.

Also in 2023, the Jim Halsey Company will recognize what would have been Clark’s 90th birthday. The company is interested in any unique item but is especially interested in finding a rare candle with Clark’s likeness that lights up his face when lit.

For more information, contact mark@jimhalsey.com.

