Marcus King making first appearance at Cain's Ballroom
Marcus King making first appearance at Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Marcus King

Marcus King, shown performing at a 2020 benefit concert in New York, is coming  to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Marcus King will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut with a Wednesday, Feb. 9 performance at the historic venue.

Tickets are $25, plus fees. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and can be purchased at the box office. Tickets also may be purchased by going online to cainsballroom.com or calling 800-514-3849.

