Marcus King making first appearance at Cain's Ballroom

Marcus King will make a Cain’s Ballroom debut with a Wednesday, Feb. 9 performance at the historic venue.
Tickets are $25, plus fees. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and can be purchased at the box office. Tickets also may be purchased by going online to cainsballroom.com or calling 800-514-3849.
Movie props maker Tate Steinsiek
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today