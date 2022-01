Five-time Latin Grammy Award winner Marco Antonio Solís announced that the U.S. portion of his Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022 will include an April 29 performance at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Tickets can be purchased online at bokcenter.com and at BOK Center’s box office, but tickets will not be available for purchase at the box office on the first day of ticket sales. Box office hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.