Marc Anthony sets BOK Center tour date

Marc Anthony’s new 23-city U.S. tour will bring him to Tulsa for a Friday, Oct. 15 show at BOK Center.

Tickets, which range in price from $64 to $184, are scheduled to go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, April 30 and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com.

For fans looking for a VIP experience, VIP packages will include the following perks: premium seating, a dedicated entrance, merchandise gift, commemorative VIP laminate and a parking pass. For more information visit www.marcanthonyonline.com.

Anthony is the second music artist to announce a new show date at BOK Center since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

