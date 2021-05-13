Majeste Pearson performing Stevie Wonder tribute at Tulsa Botanic Garden

Tulsa Botanic Garden’s May 13 Bands & Blooms event will feature Majeste Pearson and friends performing Stevie Wonder hits in a tribute concert from 6 to 8 p.m. The event coincides with Wonder’s birthday. He was born May 13, 1950.

Admission is $8 for ages 13 and up and $4 for ages 3 to 12. Children 2 and under are free, but require a ticket. Tickets should be pre-purchased at tulsabotanic.org or by calling 918-289-0330. Visitors can bring chairs or blankets to the Botanic Garden’s lawn.

An Andolini’s Pizza food truck with be on site and beer, wine, and other drinks will be available for sale starting at 5:30 p.m. No pets, alcohol or glass containers may be brought in by guests.

Pearson is best known for her television debut in 2018, when she competed on Fox’s “The Four: Battle for Stardom” music reality show.

While auditioning for the show and during her first year in New York Film Academy’s Musical Theatre program, Pearson joined the New York Contemporary Choir in Broadway’s Rocktopia. She’s since gone on to grace stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall and the 2019 Emmy celebration.