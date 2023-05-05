More than ever, music has no borders.

Pop. Country. Rock. Rap.

Go surfing down a radio dial, and you’ll find cross-pollination is commonplace.

The Oak Ridge Boys, who will perform May 12 at the River Spirit Casino Resort, are among country music artists who achieved crossover success when genre barriers seemed more firm.

At the dawn of the 1980s, the Oak Ridge Boys uncorked two songs — “Elvira” and “Bobbie Sue” — that simultaneously rose to No. 1 on the country singles chart and cracked the top 12 of the Billboard Hot 100.

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton (separately and together with “Islands in the Stream”) led the crossover charge for country music artists during that decade.

But the Oak Ridge Boys had to clear another genre hurdle before joining them. A gospel quartet before pursuing a path in country music, the Oaks endured backlash from the gospel crowd when pivoting to country. In hindsight, that seems tough to understand. After all, country music has been described as Saturday night and Sunday morning. Country and gospel are sort of cousins.

“It’s no big deal now because all the people that do gospel now pretty much love us,” the Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall said, pointing to how the Oaks have re-embraced their roots by recording gospel material and by collaborating on projects with Bill Gaither.

“But, back in those days, you’ve got to realize the Oak Ridge Boys were pretty cutting edge in gospel. We had long hair. We didn’t dress alike. We had one of the first full bands behind us instead of just a piano player and a quartet. And we really had this kind of rock and roll attitude towards what we were doing, because we could. We could do it. We had the group to do it. We had the voices to do it. We were finding really cool gospel songs to sing back then instead of just the standard, traditional songs — and a lot of people didn’t like us when we were doing gospel. ‘There’s those rock and roll modern Oak Ridge Boys.’”

Bonsall said the thing that “did us in” with the stodgy gospel crowd of that era was Johnny Cash taking the Oak Ridge Boys to Las Vegas.

“We had ‘sinned’ greatly because we opened for Johnny Cash in Vegas, despite the fact that we did all gospel, because that’s what we knew back then,” Bonsall said. “In fact, we came out at the end and did ‘The Fourth Man’ with Johnny Cash. It’s a big old gospel song about the four men in the fire.”

The Sin City aftermath was sometimes tough.

“We would be on a program somewhere with another gospel group in that day and age, and they would come out in front of us and say ‘Turn them house lights up. We ain’t no Vegas act.’ That kind of stuff,” Bonsall said.

“One day we were singing in North Carolina, right ... and a bunch of people had a planned walkout on us. They walked out. And we went back to the bus that night and said, ‘Hey, that’s it. Let’s go. We thought we had the talent to make it in mainstream music, so let’s go ahead and go for it.’”

This is where the story takes a Tulsa-influenced turn. The Oak Ridge Boys met Jim Halsey not long afterward. Halsey, who once operated the world’s largest country music agency out of Tulsa, encouraged the Oaks to dive head-first into country music and to quit trying to please everyone. He told them they were three minutes — one hit song — from stardom. He was six seconds away from being 100 percent accurate. “Y’all Come Back Saloon” became the Oaks’ first top 10 hit in 1977, clocking in at two minutes, 54 seconds.

Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015, the Oak Ridge Boys will be reunited with Halsey, their longtime manager, at the River Spirit show.

“Playing Tulsa is a magical thing to us,” Bonsall said. “I’ve always felt like we were a part of Tulsa because of Jim. We ran our business through Tulsa for how many years? So whenever we get to play Tulsa, not only is it great to go because of Jim and our history, but people in Tulsa always treat us like a million dollars. I mean, the show is always lively fun and they know our songs and they sing with us. It’s just always a big night in Tulsa when we play there, especially at that venue. That venue right there, that auditorium is beautiful.”

The Oak Ridge Boys’ history in Tulsa includes Halsey ranch parties, which Bonsall describes as the stuff of legend. He said the Oaks would play the ranch parties and come away with dates booked for most of the year because bookers would come in from all over the country to attend.

“It was an opportunity for the artists to meet the promoters and press — everybody that had something to do with behind the scenes of the music industry,” Bonsall said.

“Jim would invite them all out there to his ranch at the time, and he called it the ranch party. They weren’t always held at a ranch, but the ranch party was just a lot of people gathered together. We would get in circles and sing. We would have fun. We would meet people. We would have dinner. We would always come away from there with good things for our career. Jim was a master at that kind of thing.”

Halsey also had a long affiliation with Roy Clark, who lived in Tulsa and was good to the Oaks.

“He took us to Vegas with him. He took us out on other dates. That was Jim Halsey’s way back then was to take the Oak Ridge Boys and put us with his other acts — Freddy Fender, Mel Tellis, a lot of Roy — and open for him out there. It really did us a lot of good. We did a lot of stuff with Roy back then. Roy put us together a lot, and Roy really liked us. We really loved Roy. We had some great times together.”

Bonsall, celebrating his 50th year with the Oak Ridge Boys, was asked for his best story about the time the group accompanied Clark for a groundbreaking tour of the Soviet Union in 1976.

“They pretty much controlled everything we said or did,” Bonsall said. “We had to send them every lyric to every song, because the Iron Curtain was firmly in place in 1976. Remember our song ‘Canaan Land?’ They didn’t like the words ‘Canaan Land.’ They said we could do the song if we said ‘Disney Land.’ So it became ‘To Disney Land I’m on my way where the soul never dies.’ They didn’t have a problem with the soul never dying, but they did have a problem with ‘Canaan Land.’ So we compromised it and said to ‘that fair land.’ Now, we were not allowed to sing any gospel songs. We got away with that one.”

And another: Bonsall said that, back in those days, they would do “Have A Little Talk With Jesus” with Clark. They were in a busy lobby of the Rossiya Hotel in Moscow and Clark started screaming into “Have A Little Talk With Jesus.”

“He said, ‘Let’s sing it boys!,’” Bonsall recalled. “Right there in probably a thousand people in the hotel, we sang ‘Have A Little Talk With Jesus,’ as loud as we could be. People were clapping their hands and enjoying the heck out of it.” I thought we were going to wind up in a gulag.”