Maddie & Tae (proof that Texans and Oklahomans can get along) relaunching Skyline Event Center

“Not at all. We were still very green and didn’t know everything, but we knew that we had accomplished the impossible with that. That is a work of God right there because there’s no way that everything could have aligned perfectly just because of Tae and I. That was a God thing. ‘Die From a Broken Heart’ (which reached No. 1 in 2020) was a God thing. Both of our No. 1 hits were not the most down-the-middle, practical radio songs, but both of them were hits for us, so I think both of us just feel grateful that we get to do this. And also having a No. 1 song, that’s so impactful for being able to pay our band and bonus them at the end of the year and take care of our families. It’s so much bigger than just a No. 1 song. I think it’s a wonderful accomplishment, but it’s just a blessing completely, top down. But I would say whenever we were so young we had no idea what we had really done. We just knew that everyone wanted to interview us and all these things and we were just still faking it ‘til we are making it and we are still doing that to this day.”