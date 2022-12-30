Maddie & Tae performing on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

An Oklahoma music artist is on the talent roster for a tradition-rich event: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Maddie & Tae, a duo that includes Oklahoman Taylor Dye, will be among performers during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023” on ABC. The show will feature more than 5½ hours of entertainment and give viewers a look at New Year celebrations from around the globe.

Duran Duran, New Edition, j-hope and Jax are scheduled to perform at Times Square, where Seacrest, an 18-time host and and executive producer, will co-host festivities alongside Liza Koshy.

Disneyland Resort will become 2023’s inaugural host destination and home to an additional “Rockin’ Eve” celebration with veteran hostess and award-winning multiplatinum-selling artist Ciara overseeing festivities at the Happiest Place on Earth. The Disneyland Resort segments are pre-taped prior to the holiday and will include performances from Maddie & Tae, Fitz & The Tantrums, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, Tomorrow x Together, Bailey Zimmerman and Lauren Spencer Smith.

After serving as the official L.A. party DJ at last year’s show, iconic DJ, producer/rapper and philanthropist D-Nice will return as this year’s L.A. co-host. Performers at the L.A. party include Wiz Khalifa, Finneas, Armani White, Betty Who, Dove Cameron and Nicky Youre.

Puerto Rico will return to host the Spanish language countdown with actress and producer Roselyn Sanchez serving as co-host. Multiplatinum-selling Puerto Rican singer and rapper Farruko will perform.

Returning for his fourth year, Billy Porter will be in New Orleans to perform and for the Central Standard Time countdown.