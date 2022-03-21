 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Machine Gun Kelly's first arena tour coming to BOK Center

  • Updated
Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly, photographed during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in February, is launching his first arena tour. 

 Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Machine Gun Kelly will come to Tulsa on his first arena tour.

The international Mainstream Sellout Tour, a 52-arena run across North America and Europe featuring a roster of guests that includes Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom on select dates, will include a July 9 stop at BOK Center.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 at bokcenter.com.

According to tour information, guests at the Tulsa show will be Lavigne and WILLOW.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

