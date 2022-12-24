Mabee Center at 50: Rich history includes Elvis, Johnny Cash, Frank Sinatra performances

Mabee Center was started by cash — Johnny Cash — and refinished by $6.2 million.

That’s the cost of a renovation completed in 2022, Mabee Center’s 50th anniversary year.

Mabee Center is an entertainment venue and sports arena on the campus of Oral Roberts University. The first major event at Mabee Center was a Johnny Cash concert Oct. 27, 1972. The Man in Black performed there 38 days before the ORU men’s basketball team played a grand opening game against Wisconsin.

Many anniversary stories about Mabee Center have been sports-centric, and rightly so.

In addition to being home to ORU’s Titans and, following a mascot change, Golden Eagles, the arena hosted NCAA Tournaments in 1974 (when ORU lost an Elite Eight game to Kansas), 1975, 1978, 1982 and 1985. In the 1982 Oil Capital Classic, the University of Tulsa visited Mabee Center and conquered Michael Jordan-led North Carolina.

This Mabee Center anniversary story is more about microphones (and the people behind them) than Mike.

Big-time acts

Which major league music artists have played Mabee Center? Just this side of all of them.

For a taste, check out a display inside Mabee Center’s north lobby.

And, for behind-the-scenes stories, seek out Tony Winters, who, much like the venue, is a mix of sports and entertainment.

A former ORU soccer player who suited up with the Tulsa Roughnecks in the 1990s, Winters is Mabee Center’s general manager. He and Susan Cox, director of marketing and business development, provided a recent tour of refurbished Mabee Center.

Blue paint has replaced gold to help Mabee Center make a new exterior fashion statement. Improvements over a two-year period include the replacement of all glass with shatterproof blue glass panels, a new sound system, new LED house lights, new seats (comfort was a priority, even if it meant a decrease in arena capacity), new/enhanced suites, a Wi-Fi upgrade and a remodeling and branding of Mabee Center’s previously vanilla concourse level.

Elvis has literally left the building, but the place looks fit for a “king.”

In decades past, Mabee Center was fit enough for a chairman of the board (Frank Sinatra), a man in black (Cash) and a legendary bandleader who served up “champagne” music to a big audience.

“The Lawrence Welk Show” aired nationally from 1955-1982. Welk took his show on the road for live performances, and he said this about his demographic before a record-setting show at the Assembly Center in 1968: “We appeal to the parents. Mother is our most faithful viewer, Father is next. Our lowest appeal is the beatniks. We do OK with kids from 2 to 12. But from 13 to 21 we lose them. We just can’t fight romance on Saturday night. But after they get married, we get them back again.”

When Welk and his orchestra made a Mabee Center debut in 1973, they attracted the biggest crowd (10,752) in the venue’s brief history.

Welk’s attendance record lasted until Sonny and Cher beat it by one — 10,753 — that same year. Their Tulsa trip came at a time when “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour” was part of CBS’ prime time lineup. The live show, which featured costume changes and comedic zingers, borrowed from the TV show’s formula. Comedian David Brenner was the opening act.

Mabee Center’s early successes included Presley doing the mail order equivalent of breaking the internet.

Tickets for a Presley show in March 1974 could be ordered only by mail. Carson Attractions received 3,500 more ticket requests than there were seats at Mabee Center. Presley agreed to do a second show. That one sold out, too. Mabee Center guests snapped up a total of 23,150 tickets.

Said a concert review: “Predictably, security personnel had some difficulty in restraining screaming women from rushing the stage for a handshake, scarf or a glance of old.”

Stories to share

Winters shared what he considered to be “the” stories about Mabee Center and its entertainment history. Of course, Cash opening the place was one of those stories. Who better than a legend to christen a building?

“Apparently Johnny Cash and Oral were pretty tight, which is why he was chosen,” Winters said.

Here’s another Presley story. Elvis returned to Mabee Center for a show on July 4, 1976 — the nation’s 200th birthday.

“You would think he would be at Madison Square Garden,” Winters said. “You would think he would be at the Hollywood Bowl or somewhere.”

Winters said his mind is still blown that Presley spent the historic day in Tulsa, where he rocked a bicentennial outfit and a belt with the presidential seal. Presley died one year and one month later.

Mabee Center was a launch pad for three U.S. dates on a Luciano Pavarotti farewell tour in 2005.

Challenge No. 1: The Tulsa Philharmonic had dissolved, so Winters had to assemble a symphony for the show.

“What’s the name of the orchestra?” Winters was asked by a person who needed specifics for the show program. He made up a name — Tulsa City Orchestra — and that name was printed in the program. The orchestra roster featured local and big-market talent.

Challenge No. 2: Winters said he had to build a plumbing-and-all dressing room for Pavarotti in the middle of the Mabee Center.

The Tulsa World’s James Watts described the dressing room this way: “It’s not so much a dressing room as it is an apartment.”

The Bee Gees performed at Mabee Center at the peak of their “Saturday Night Fever”-fueled popularity. The group’s tour equipment weighed so much that it “moved” the building, a cable-suspension structure. Weight was added to an opposite side to balance out the Mabee Center, according to Winters.

“The Bee Gees story was told to me by a couple of different people,” he said, indicating that he has no reason to doubt the tale’s accuracy. “The ‘70s was really the start of really big, heavy shows playing arenas, and I believe they had a huge sound and lighting rig. The weight of all this gear from multiple trucks would have moved the arena, which was built to stand up to a tornado by having some flexibility built into it.”

Mabee miracle

The slogan “expect a miracle” is synonymous with Mabee Center.

It was perhaps a miracle the Mabee Center landed a Sinatra show, but it’s a story best told by Larry Shaeffer of Little Wing Productions.

Long story short, Shaeffer gravitated to the music promotion business instead of using his college degree to enter a profession that was more parent-pleasing. Never mind that he was successful — he wanted to book a show that would validate his career choice, at least as far as Mom and Dad were concerned. How about Frank Sinatra?

Shaeffer worked up the courage to cold-call Mickey Rudin, a famous entertainment attorney who represented Sinatra. Rudin, informed that the caller was from Tulsa, told Shaeffer he had traveled through Tulsa several times on Route 66. They sort of connected during that phone call.

Rudin told Shaeffer that Sinatra wasn’t doing anything except fundraisers at the time, but, hey, maybe you’ll get a call when Sinatra hits the road again.

That was 1974. Decades passed. Sinatra had a new manager by the time Shaeffer got that call.

Sinatra required his new manager to go through Rudin’s notes and honor promises made by Rudin. Because there was a note about Shaeffer and Tulsa, Sinatra was booked into Mabee Center for a show in March 1994. The show sold out the first day. Shaeffer put his parents in the front row.

“In 51 years of being in business as Little Wing, I have never seen divine justice as big as that one,” Shaeffer said. “The guy gives me his word and, 20 years later, he honors it.”

More divine justice? Shaeffer regretted that he was unable to provide comp tickets to local musician David Tanner for the Sinatra show. At the time, Tanner was gigging in a bar at the Adam’s Mark. Coincidentally, that’s the hotel where Sinatra was staying. Sinatra took part in a much smaller “show” than the one at Mabee Center while he in Tulsa. He sat in with Tanner’s band at the hotel. It’s a priceless memory made possible by an arena that came with an $11 million price tag.

Citing Oral Roberts’ 1985 autobiography, Tulsa World sports columnist Bill Haisten said the Mabee Center was expected to be a $5 million project that wound up costing $11 million. The facility bears the name of John and Lottie Mabee, who established the Mabee Foundation in 1948. Their foundation made a seven-figure donation.

Winters said Mabee Center came about because the university needed three things — a basketball arena (a prior ORU hoops venue was drawing crowds big enough to raise a fire marshal’s temperature), an entertainment space and a television studio that was added to Mabee Center.

In addition to artists mentioned above, the 1970s brought the likes of Barry Manilow, Anne Murray, John Denver, Neil Diamond, Natalie Cole, Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis and Olivia Newton-John to Mabee Center.

Performers in the 1980s included Alabama, Chicago, Hall & Oates, Huey Lewis, James Taylor, Lionel Richie, Tina Turner, the Moody Blues, the Oak Ridge Boys, Wayne Newton, Liberace, the Judds, Air Supply and Crosby, Stills & Nash.

The 1990s featured visits from Andy Williams, Conway Twitty, Garth Brooks, Hanson, Merle Haggard, Michael Bolton and Vince Gill.

And, since the turn of the millennium, Mabee Center performers have included B.B. King, Chuck Berry, Justin Bieber, Loretta Lynn, Reba McEntire, Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson (ask Winters about a letter he read to Nelson).

Soon to turn 15, BOK Center is the primary destination for arena acts that play Tulsa. Mabee Center continues to be busy with sporting endeavors — and events that don’t require a scoreboard.

“Without being biased, it’s one of the best places to see any event — world class acoustics, incredibly close sight lines, comfortable seats and ample parking a stone’s throw away from the front door,” Winters said.

A new advertising campaign sums up how Winters feels about the place: Come see our brand new 50-year-old arena.