Luke Bryan bringing Country on Tour to BOK Center

Luke Bryan's latest tour, named for his milestone 30th No. 1 single, is coming to Tulsa.

The "American Idol" judge is bringing his "Country On" tour to the BOK Center on Sept. 30, with tickets on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at lukebryan.com.

Chayce Beckham, Jackson Dean, Hailey Whitters & DJ Rock will be featured guests at Bryan's concert in Tulsa. Special guests at other stops include Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jon Langston, Conner Smith and Alana Springsteen.

"Cultivating and mentoring new talent is also the reason he loves judging on 'American Idol,'" according to publicity information.

"I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year," Bryan said in a statement. "It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job."

“Country On” hit the top spot on the country singles charts just before Christmas and spent 56 total weeks at No. 1. The 36-city tour kicks off in New York in June.

Bryan has won three Entertainer of the Year awards from the Academy of Country Music, the most recent in 2021. He's also been CMT Artist of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for "Crash My Party," seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards.

On Feb. 19, Bryan returns with fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on their sixth season of ABC’s "American Idol."

Tulsa World Scene podcast: (Nearly) 15 years of BOK Center memories