Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real headed to Cain's Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom will host Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real for a Thursday, Nov. 4 performance.

Nelson, 32, is the son of country music legend Willie Nelson. Lukas Nelson won a Grammy in 2020 for his work on the soundtrack for "A Star Is Born."

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 at the Cain’s Ballroom box office. Tickets also can be purchased at cainsballroom.com or by calling 800-514-3849.

Ticket start at $28, plus fees.

