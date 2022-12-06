LowDown is ringing in the holidays with live music

This holiday season, LowDown is giving the gift of live music.

The contemporary live music club and cocktail lounge will host three seasonal shows this December. Local musical talent will perform as guests enjoy festive food and drinks from In the Raw.

Kick off the winter holiday season with an evening of live music on Thursday, Dec. 8. Annie Ellicott and the Lucky 7 on Ice will perform renditions of seasonal songs starting at 8 p.m.

Head to LowDown for an evening of Charlie Brown on Saturday, Dec. 10. A live jazz quartet will play their take on the Vince Guaraldi soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” along with several other jazz renditions of classic holiday songs starting at 8 p.m.

Starting at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the club will feature live music by singer, songwriter and producer Tony Mason and stand-up comedy from Sondra Slade. Tickets include a glass of champagne at midnight, a dessert bar and photo booth opportunities.

For more information about seasonal shows at LowDown or to purchase tickets, visit lowdowntulsa.com