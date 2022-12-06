 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LowDown is ringing in the holidays with live music

LowDown

Christian Scott and his band perform at LowDown. The lounge will host a series of live music acts throughout December.

 Courtesy, Patrick Witty

This holiday season, LowDown is giving the gift of live music.

The contemporary live music club and cocktail lounge will host three seasonal shows this December. Local musical talent will perform as guests enjoy festive food and drinks from In the Raw.

Kick off the winter holiday season with an evening of live music on Thursday, Dec. 8. Annie Ellicott and the Lucky 7 on Ice will perform renditions of seasonal songs starting at 8 p.m.

Head to LowDown for an evening of Charlie Brown on Saturday, Dec. 10. A live jazz quartet will play their take on the Vince Guaraldi soundtrack to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” along with several other jazz renditions of classic holiday songs starting at 8 p.m.

Starting at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the club will feature live music by singer, songwriter and producer Tony Mason and stand-up comedy from Sondra Slade. Tickets include a glass of champagne at midnight, a dessert bar and photo booth opportunities.

For more information about seasonal shows at LowDown or to purchase tickets, visit lowdowntulsa.com

grace.wood@tulsaworld.com

Staff writer

I write for the Tulsa World because it's important to me to highlight the vibrant culture and community we have in Tulsa. I joined the team in October 2021 and write about music, local businesses, homes and gardens for the Scene section.

