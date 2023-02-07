The band who brought the world "Working for the Weekend" is coming to Tulsa this summer.

Loverboy will perform July 15 at the Hard Rock Live concert venue inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Tickets start at $39.50 and go on sale Friday.

The band got its start in Canada before its self-titled debut album got a U.S. release in 1980 to more than 2 million in sales. It was one of the first bands to be featured on what was then a new channel: MTV.

Loverboy has supported major tours including Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas and Def Leppard. Other hits from the band include “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid Is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven in Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

For more information, go to LoverboyBand.com.

