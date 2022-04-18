 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lost Dog Street Band coming to Cain's Ballroom

  • Updated
Cain's Ballroom

Cain's Ballroom will host Lost Dog Street Band. 

 Tulsa World file

Lost Dog Street Band will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by Matt Heckler.

Tickets start at $25. Tickets are available online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.

Lost Dog Street Band’s new album (“Glory”) is a testament to recovery, redemption and resolve.

Fronted by songwriter Benjamin Tod and his wife, fiddler Ashley Mae, the band began out of desperation on the sidewalks of Nashville a decade ago, but now has a national audience.

