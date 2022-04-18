Lost Dog Street Band coming to Cain's Ballroom

Lost Dog Street Band will perform Thursday, Aug. 4 at Cain’s Ballroom and will be joined by Matt Heckler.
Tickets start at $25. Tickets are available online at cainsballroom.com or by phone at 1-800-514-3849.
Lost Dog Street Band’s new album (“Glory”) is a testament to recovery, redemption and resolve.
Fronted by songwriter Benjamin Tod and his wife, fiddler Ashley Mae, the band began out of desperation on the sidewalks of Nashville a decade ago, but now has a national audience.
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
