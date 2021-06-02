Lost Dog Street Band, CHVRCHES coming to Cain's Ballroom

Cain’s Ballroom announced two new shows at the historic venue.
Lost Dog Street Band will perform Tuesday, Sept. 14 with special guest Matt Heckler.
Tickets, starting at $20, go on sale noon Friday, June 4.
CHVRCHES will perform Monday, Nov. 15 with special guest Donna Missal.
Tickets, starting at $39, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11.
Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or by going to cainsballroom.com or
calling 1-800-514-3849.
The Men Who Would Be Scene: Episode 14
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.