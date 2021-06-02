 Skip to main content
Lost Dog Street Band, CHVRCHES coming to Cain's Ballroom
  Updated
Chvrches

Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES performs at the 2019 Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. CHVRCHES is returning to Cain's Ballroom. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

 Amy Harris

Cain’s Ballroom announced two new shows at the historic venue.

Lost Dog Street Band will perform Tuesday, Sept. 14 with special guest Matt Heckler.

Tickets, starting at $20, go on sale noon Friday, June 4.

CHVRCHES will perform Monday, Nov. 15 with special guest Donna Missal.

Tickets, starting at $39, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, June 11.

Tickets can be purchased at the Cain’s Ballroom box office or by going to cainsballroom.com or

calling 1-800-514-3849.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

