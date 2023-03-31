Country music star Lorrie Morgan is heading to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa this summer.
On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Morgan will be performing hits such as “Watch Me,” “What Part of No" and “Five Minutes,” a news release states.
The show will start at 8 p.m. with tickets available now starting at $24.50, the release states.
Daughter of country singer George Morgan, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry at 13 years old and was inducted at just 24.
Morgan went on to have three consecutive platinum albums and three gold records.
