Longtime Dallas Cowboys fan Wade Bowen 'drafted' for Troy Aikman's Highway to Henryetta Festival

Troy Aikman was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1989.

Wade Bowen was drafted by Aikman to take part in the inaugural Highway to Henryetta music festival.

Nice fit? Bowen, a Texas-raised music artist, is a longtime fan of the Cowboys. He wore a Danny White jersey while playing in the yard as a kid.

“I was just looking at the calendar for this upcoming season, actually trying to figure out which games I’m going to go to,” Bowen said during a recent phone interview.

Aikman’s Highway to Henryetta Festival, presented by AT&T, will take place Saturday, June 11, at Nichols Park in the former Cowboy quarterback’s hometown of Henryetta. For tickets, go to highwaytohenryetta.com.

Headliner Blake Shelton will be joined by the Josh Abbott Band, Pat Green, Stoney LaRue, George Dunham & the Bird Dogs, Mikayla Lane, the Steve Helms Band, Val Mooty and Bowen, who released a new single (“Everything Has Your Memory”) Friday from a self-produced album due in August.

“I’ve never produced a project for anybody else or myself on my own,” he said. “There are 12 songs on this record. I co-wrote all 12 of them. I had the reins the entire time. I’ve never done that before. I loved doing it. This song, to me, really fits and represents what people are going to hear throughout the entire record. This song is really heavily melody-driven. I think it’s sing-able. I think it’s a heartbreak song, but I think it has enough melody in it to be a sing-along song. I’m really anxious to see how people respond to this track and this album. I’m really proud of it. I feel like I’m writing the best stuff I’ve ever written.”

Here are excerpts from a phone Q&A with Bowen.

How did you come to be involved with the festival?

“Troy actually reached out. I wasn’t real sure of all the details. He just said ‘I’m going to hit you up here soon about something I’ve got planned.’ And I was like, ‘yeah, man, of course.’ And then I got more details about it being a charity event for his hometown. And I was like, ‘man, I’m in. Anything you need me to be involved in, I’m all about it.’ So I was honored he asked.”

You had a prior relationship?

“We’ve gotten to know each other a little bit. We’ve met a few times just through other events and then just through multiple people. We’ve got each other’s numbers and just stayed in touch through text messages here and there. I would like to think he’s a fan of what I do. It seems like he is and vice versa, obviously. I’m a huge fan. I had all his posters and everything growing up as a kid. So it’s a lot of fun for me to have that friendship and for him to be such a nice guy. He’s so kind. Every time I talk to him about anything, he’s always very responsive and very cool about it all. So I’m happy to be a part of something — anything he’s involved in. He seems like a classy guy.”

Troy digs music, so I’m guessing he has been to one of your shows before?

“I’m not real sure. ... Whenever I’m playing, it seems like he is always working or vice versa. ... I know he has been to some charity events that I have been involved in, so I know he has seen that.”

As someone who used to have Troy’s poster on the wall, did you “fanboy” out a little bit when you reached a point where you and Troy have each other’s phone numbers?

“Well, of course, man. I mean, the joke has always been with a bunch of us that so many musicians wish they could be pro athletes and so many pro athletes wish they could have been musicians. I think there’s a crazy common bond there it seems amongst a lot of the pro athletes. But, for me growing up, it was Nolan Ryan, Troy Aikman and Fred Couples. Those were my biggest heroes and biggest influences on my life. I loved the way they carried themselves. I loved the way they acted, on the field and off the field. To be able to develop a relationship with a guy is one thing, but for him to also — you can get to know your heroes and that’s one thing, but for them to be so sweet and cool and kind to you, that’s a whole other level. It has not only been cool to get to know him, but it has just also been very rewarding because he is such a nice guy.”

That’s great that it turned out that way for you because sometimes people meet a hero and something happens to make them wish they hadn’t met.

“You know, it can happen. And I think that’s always a fear of everybody’s, but, man, it has been the complete opposite with Troy. I really can’t say enough great things about him. He’s just got a really kind heart and you can tell by this event that he’s putting on. This event, the only way that it benefits him is he has all the music that he wants to have here. But, other than that, this is just a very selfless act of kindness that I see from him a lot.”

Do you remember the moment when you became a Cowboys fan?

“I was too young to remember the actual moment. I’ve been a fan since I can remember walking and talking. There has just never been another team for me. My dad, as he got older, I noticed at one point in my life that he was watching the games with me, but he wasn’t as live-or-die about it as I was and so I asked him about it one time. He said ‘Well, I remember The Catch (a historic 1982 reception by the San Francisco 49ers’ Dwight Clark that kept the Cowboys from going to a Super Bowl).’ He said ‘I remember walking out in the front yard and letting it ruin my entire day and my entire month, just being disgusted and completely and utterly heartbroken. I promised myself I would never be this involved ever again because it just tore me up too much.’ He and I still watch the games. We go to games together all the time. But I notice that I’m the one yelling or crying or screaming and he’s just hanging out. I say all that because I think it shows you the way I was raised. We still live and die, the way we hang out. My dad and I, live and die by sporting events, we play golf together, we go to go to sporting events together and we’re very heavily involved in that and talk about sports all the time, so obviously that includes tons and tons of conversations about the Cowboys.”

How old would you have been when Troy was quarterbacking those great Cowboy teams?

“I was in high school at the time. I graduated high school in ‘96, so I was right in the thick of it all, right when you are developing who your lifelong teams are going to be. I was right in the thick of it as the greatest era ever of the Cowboys, but I was a fan of them way before that. I remember them drafting Emmitt (Smith) and drafting Aikman and (Michael) Irvin. And I remember as a kid thinking ‘this is going to be awesome, we are going to be good.’”

Who’s in your Mount Rushmore of Cowboy players if you could only pick four?

“Oh gosh. Is that even possible? Well, I’d say Aikman. I’d say Emmitt. I’m not picking my favorites here, but I think the Mount Rushmore deserves Bob Lilly ... I hate to put two quarterbacks up there, but you have to put Roger Staubach somewhere in there, too. ... I guess if you’re doing Mount Rushmore, you should probably put Tom Landry up there too. But that’s really tough. There are so many people that have built this franchise and have done so many great things.”

For everyone you could put on there, you leave off many more who are worthy, so it’s an impossible task.

“You’ve got the older era that deserves a Mount Rushmore and then you’ve got a newer era that deserves a Mount Rushmore, too, so you are talking about a 20-year difference almost there that is really defining in our franchise’s history. It’s a really cool history to be a part of.”

Let’s wrap up with some music. How do you feel about the music lineup at the festival and what does Wade Bowen want to bring to the table?

“I would say that my only disappointment with the lineup is that it’s too good I have to play too damn early. There are so many good acts and so many good artists. Troy did a great job of reeling in a lot of great people. That’s a good thing that I’m having to play so dang early, I guess, is that he’s got such a great lineup, so I’m excited about it. And the good thing about that is I play early and can just get to enjoy everybody’s shows. We don’t get to see each other’s shows very often, you know? So it’s nice to be a part of it and be able to watch our buddies, to watch Stoney and watch Josh and watch Blake. I played a couple of festivals with Blake and his show is really great. He’s a great guy, too. This is a festival that is not only full of great music, but — I’ll swear to this 100% — it’s a festival full of really good people. I think it’s a really good tribute to who Troy is as a person. I believe everybody involved are really good humans and good people because they want to help. That’s a really cool festival, or anything to be a part of, when people are all in it for the right reasons, so I’m looking forward to having a wonderful, wonderful day and I look forward to playing this. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

What if Troy tries to sing?

“I would give anything if he would do that. In fact, now that you say that, I’m going to make him get out there early in the hot sun and see if he will come sing with me.”

